47 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 19-21)

It’s finally the weekend in Metro Vancouver, and you know that means there’s tons of fun things to do! The sun is shining, so get out there, check out a watch party, and enjoy everything the weekend has to offer!

RELATED: 85 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

Featured Events

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is officially here in Vancouver! Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, here are all the currently-announced games that are being hosted at BC Place:

June 21: New Zealand vs Egypt

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Port Coquitlam Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: PoCo’s Soccer Socials

The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is inviting hotel guests, visiting fans, locals, families, and groups to celebrate the summer’s biggest global soccer event with the launch of the Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience, a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, elevated stadium-style food and beverage offerings, tournament-inspired décor, and thoughtfully designed room packages.

📅 Date: June 15 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Westin Bayshore

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Coming to The Shipyards in North Vancouver is Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Granville Island Watch Party

Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Granville Island Watch Party

Kickoff Conversations with Soccer Legends, Bob Lenarduzzi and Carl Valentine

Step into the heart of the action at H2 Kitchen + Bar at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver where live match screenings and conversation with soccer legends bring the excitement of the tournament to life. Introducing Kickoff Conversations — an intimate speaker series featuring two of Canada’s most celebrated soccer icons: Bob Lenarduzzi and Carl Valentine.

Across two exclusive dates — June 17 and June 20 — guests are invited to hear firsthand stories, memories, and behind-the-scenes moments from legends who helped shape the game in this country, followed by live match screenings that carry the energy straight into kickoff.

📅 Date: June 17 – 20, 2026

📍 Location: H2 Kitchen + Bar at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Kickoff Conversations with Soccer Legends, Bob Lenarduzzi and Carl Valentine

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

For The Family

Sensory Fun at the Museum

Join the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, June 20 from 12–4pm for a free afternoon designed with neurodivergent children, children on the autism spectrum, and their families in mind. Enjoy a variety of engaging activities including sensory bins, summer crafts, scavenger hunt, outdoor games, photobooth, face painting and more. A dedicated Sensory Room facilitated by Canucks Autism Network (CAN) will provide a calm and supportive space for visitors who may need a break from the activity. 📅 Date: June 20, 2026 📍 Location: Museum of Surrey 🎟️ More Info: Museum of Surrey: Sensory Fun at the Museum B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend Get ready to cast your line and reel in some fun. This June, you can enjoy an exciting free fishing weekend just in time for Father’s day. Enjoy a weekend of fishing, family time, and fantastic activities. The best part is that the event is free to participate in as long as you have the necessary gear, as no fishing license is required. 📅 Date: June 19 – 21, 2026 📍 Location: Various locations across B.C. 🎟️ More Info:B.C.’s Family Fishing Weekend The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

FREE Father’s Day Photoshoot Celebrate Dad with an outdoors mini-photoshoot in Surrey! Reserve your spot for FREE today to capture your family’s story with images you’ll cherish for years to come! Includes professional photography, in a convenient Surrey location with beautiful summery scenery. Just one afternoon, thirty minutes – is all it takes for a gallery your family will hold onto forever. 📅 Date: June 20 – 21, 2026 📍 Location: Surrey – Location confirmed when session is booked 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FREE Father’s Day Photoshoot

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Markets

Genpop Public Popup Clothing + Collectibles Market

Genpop Public Popup Market is back again for the spring/summer edition! Expect 50+ vendors featuring some of Vancouver’s biggest vintage sellers, collectors, custom artisans + crafters, one of a kind custom costume creations, movie wardrobe, vinyl records, music memorabilia, antique treasures and more. The featured vendors include Banshees Vintage, Secret Attic Vintage, Quoth Paddleboards, Road to Ruin Apparel, Underground Botanicals, Wildvines Collections, melonchrome, Vixn Sideshow, Betty Black Skulls and YVR Polaroid Guy. There will also be curated, themed costume collections for festival wear!

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: 703 Terminal Ave

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Genpop Public Popup Clothing + Collectibles Market

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Garage sales are the best places to find hidden gems and fantastic deals. And when you can get to know your community at the same time, then you’re set for a great buying experience. Returning this June 20, 2026 is the Great Grandview Garage Sale. With over 100 sellers, you won’t be short of amazing finds. Come on over, talk to your fellow Vancouverites, and definitely bring your wallet.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Grandview Woodland Area (Broadway to the Burrard Inlet, Clark Drive to Nanaimo)

🎟️ More Info: Great Grandview Garage Sale

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

The Arts

Maa-Thee-Yosi 3

5th Door Danz Academy proudly presents Maa-Thee-Yosi 3, a spectacular Indian cinematic experience brought alive through dance! Maa-Thee-Yosi 3 is hitting the stage with ~100 performers of all ages, bringing you a stunning fusion of South Indian energy and Bollywood magic, all packed into 3.5 hours of non-stop dance & entertainment.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Arts Centre, Main Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Maa-Thee-Yosi 3

Music in the Plaza

Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists. Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music. 📅 Date: June 16 – August 25, 2026 📍 Location: Bute Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Plaza The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://artsclub.com/shows/2025-2026/the-play-that-goes-wrong

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Festivals + Conventions

National Indigenous Peoples Day Semiahmoo First Nation is proud to welcome community members, neighbours, and visitors to Semiahmoo Park on Friday, June 19, for a special National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration centered on cultural sharing, community connection, and Indigenous pride. This year’s event marks the return of the celebration to Semiahmoo lands and offers an opportunity to gather in a meaningful way while honouring the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Indigenous Peoples. 📅 Date: June 19, 2026 📍 Location: Semiahmoo Park 🎟️ More Info: Semiahmoo First Nation Ichari-Van Night Ichari-Van Night is an annual Okinawan cultural and peace event commemorating Okinawa Memorial Day through Okinawan cultural performances, exhibitions, and more. Guests can expect family-friendly fun and delicious food alongside community togetherness to reflect on peace. From live performances to special collaborations, each presentation is a beautiful show of the rich culture of Okinawa. 📅 Date: June 20, 2026 📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Ichari-Van Night

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

Step back in time and relive the golden era of gaming at the highly-anticipated Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo. The annual event gathers gaming enthusiasts, artists, vendors, and musicians is set to transport attendees to a realm of pixelated adventures and nostalgic melodies.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Anvil Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

ScotFest

This is the ultimate celebration of Scottish culture, located right in Coquitlam! Come on down and catch the traditional Scottish highland games, where everyone is welcome to take part in the fun.

📅 Date: June 19, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: ScotFest

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

Thousands of people are gathering this year to celebrate the traditions and festivities of Scandinavian Midsummer. It will be a weekend packed with family-friendly activities, living history, and all-day entertainment for everyone.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Scandinavian Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

National Indigenous Peoples Day

West Vancouver is shining a light on Indigenous culture, languages, music and dance, and the innumerable contributions of First Nations people at Ambleside Park. This is a family-friendly event that’s great for all ages, featuring Canoe Families and activities on the beach, live music, and a salmon dinner cooked over an open fire.

📅 Date: June 21, 2026

📍 Location: Ambleside Park

🎟️ More Info: National Indigenous Peoples Day

Pinoy Festival

The Swangard Stadium will transform into a vibrant showcase of Filipino culture, music, food, and community this June! Bring your energy and get ready for an action-packed day of fun, flavours, and festivities! You can expect a variety of entertainment, activities, live music, and food that will celebrate Filipino culture.

📅 Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

🎟️ More Info: Pinoy Festival

Parties

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Railtown Rooftop Party feat. The Summerlight Stage

On June 20, 2026, Railtown Rooftop Party featuring The Summerlight Stage is back for another FREE, outdoor, art and music festival. Hosted by Light Organ Records, Strathcona Business Improvement Association, and the Railtown Coalition, this open-air, multi-level rooftop celebration brings together music lovers, families, creatives, foodies, and neighbours for one of the city’s most unique summer events.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Roof of 611 Alexander St.

🎟️ More Info: Railtown Rooftop Party feat. The Summerlight Stage

Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party

Get into the vibe of summer at the Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Dress in ALL white with a splash of color for this annual event brought to you by Melo Productions. Watch the sun go down as you party on the open deck or dance the night away inside the main cabin’s three different levels. This year, DJ’s Krisp Kutz, Hoppa, Arems and Latin DJ Asukha will provide three hours of non-stop Top 40, Latin, and Caribbean music on each of the MV Britannia’s dance floors.

📅 Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

📍 Location: 501 Denman St., Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party

Jenna Jream & DJ Adam K

Jenna Jream and DJ Adam K are keeping the party going all night long this June 19 at J Lounge. They’ll also be joined by special guest Raul Beltran on the upright bass and Moore Entertainment dancers for a Great Gatsby-style show. Come dressed-up and be ready to dance the night away with big band swing house music.

📅 Date: June 19, 2026

📍 Location: J Lounge

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Jenna Jream & DJ Adam K

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

🏀 Vancouver Bandits

June 20: Vancouver Bandits vs. Brampton Honey Badgers

📍 Location: Langley Events Centre

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

June 19, Rogers Arena

June 20, Orpheum Theatre

And that’ll be it for this weekend in Metro Vancouver. Whether you’re hitting up a FIFA World Cup watch party, actually going to the games, or just enjoying everything the city has to offer, Metro Van is here to make sure you’re always having a good time.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.