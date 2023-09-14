33 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Sept 15-17)

It is officially the last weekend of Summer. Lucky for us, the weather is still great and it’s the perfect weekend to do fun things in Vancouver.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a foodie, or an art lover, this weekend guide will help you make the most of your unforgettable weekend.

Things To Do In Vancouver This September

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Get ready to laugh your heart out at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, one of Canada’s largest comedy events, coming to Vancouver this weekend. The even will even be featuring comedic powerhouses Kevin Hart and Russell Peters live on stage.

When & Where: September 15 – 16 at Brockton Cricket Fields, Stanley Park

Cost: $59 – $399

Car Free Days Vancouver – Main Street (Free)

Since 2008, the Car Free Vancouver Society has been organizing Car Free Days along different main streets, fostering and promoting car-free culture. These events, which involve the closure of major roads, offer a glimpse into the pedestrian-friendly city spaces of the future.

There will be 3 events hosted in Vancouver this year, and guests can expect a full day of festivities, music, and food. This week, the Car Free Day celebrations will be on Main Street.

When & Where: September 16 from 12-7pm at Main Street (10th Avenue to King Edward Avenue), Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Open Air Gala at Science World

Pixel Sky Animations will light up the night sky above Vancouver with a stunning display of synchronized LED drones, all dancing to the rhythm of music.

This unique event will also include performances by Ray Kash and Dezza, visual art installations, and delicious cocktails from Bootleggers.

When & Where: September 15 from 5-11 pm at Science World and False Creek

Cost: $49.26-$96.12

Whistler Village Beer Festival

If you’re up for a bit of a drive this weekend, Whistler Village will be hosting their annual Beer Festival all week. It will be a massive festival showcasing over 100 varieties of craft beer, cider, wine, cocktails and other beverages for all to enjoy.

When & Where: September 11-17, 2023 at various locations throughout Whistler Village

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Cost: $58-$75+

Stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow festival

The second annual Stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow festival returns to Langley this week. Visitors will enjoy live performances and the rhythmic beats of pow-wow drums, as well as have the opportunity to explore authentic Indigenous cuisine.

When & Where: September 15-17 from at 7888 200th Street, Langley (times varies)

Cost: $10-$20 See less

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library Fall Book Sale (Free)

The Vancouver Public Library’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street will be hosting their annual beloved Used Book Sale organized by the Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Visitors will discover an huge array of books at low prices. There will also be CDs and DVDs for sale, and all proceeds will go towards funding special library projects, services, collections, and programs.

When & Where: September 14-16 from 10am- 5pm at the Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

Cost: Free admission, books star at $1

Vancouver Fringe Festival

The Vancouver Fringe is back in 2023, featuring over 85 exciting new performances. This year promises an exciting year of theater, featuring comedy, dance, drag, spoken word, and music. It will showcase emerging local artists as well as pioneering talent from around the world.

When & Where: September 7-16 at various locations

Cost: Varies

Le Burger Week 2023

Le Burger Week is

back at participating restaurants across Metro Vancouver. So if you’re a burger lover be sure to keep your eye out on the list of restaurants this year and the amazing offers.

When & Where: Sept 1-14 at participating restaurants

Cost: Varies

Magic Dropout

Join Rob Teszka, Magic Dropout for his irreverent magic show about failure! Enjoy a mind-blowing cocktail of tongue-in-cheek takes on everything from Mai Tais to academic burnout. Come marvel at the unexpected results of a decade spent studying the psychology of magic!

When & Where: September 8-17 with various show times at Carousel Theatre on Granville Island

Cost: $18

BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks

BC Lions will be going against the Ottawa REDBLACKS this Saturday, and it promises to be a thrilling clash of Canadian football titans. Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere at the stadium as these two teams battle it out.

When & Where: September 16 from 4-8p at BC Place, Vancouver

Cost: $25

Taste of Abby & Night Market

Abbotsford’s ‘Taste of Abby’ festival starts this Friday. Get ready for a 10-day celebration of fall flavors and entertainment! Kicking off with a night market on September 15th, this festival promises fall flavors galore. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, artisan shopping, and a variety of fall-inspired treats from local makers.

When & Where: September 15 – 24 at 2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $35 (night market)

Vancouver Oktoberfest

Vancouver Oktoberfest brings together Vancouver’s legendary Peter Juric and the Continentals Oktoberfest band and Vancouver’s best Bavarian entertainers for a classic, fun Oktoberfest.

Games, food and authentic Oktoberfest brew from P49 all in the greatest venue in town, The Croatian Cultural Centre.

When & Where: September 15-16 at the Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $25

Rooftop Remix

Have you ever wanted to dance or drink at the Library? Rooftop Remix is your chance. The Vancouver Public Library Foundation invites you to join us to have fun and explore Central Library’s rooftop garden and upper levels.

Celebrate the last of summer together while enjoying BC wine and beer, music (DJ G-Luve), snacks by Nuba, and, of course, a book swap.

When & Where: September 15 from 5-7 pm at Vancouver Public Library, Central Library, 350 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Cost: $50

All Dressed in White Bridal Show



Indulge the pleasure of planning your BIG DAY with the most amazing top wedding vendors in Metro Vancouver at All Dressed in White Bridal Show.

Come and meet with many wedding professionals – all in one location this weekend. With over $10,000 in prizes plus giveaways to to be won, guests can save big on wedding products and services from vendors.

When & Where: September 17 from 12-4pm at Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club, 3251 Plateau Blvd., Coquitlam

Cost: $10-$30 (discount code available here)

Mexican Day – Celebración de la Independencia (Free)

Comunidad Mexicana in Vancouver Services Society is honored to invite you to its traditional Mexican Fiesta. The event celebrates the 213th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.

There will be music, dancing, activities for the entire family, delicious Mexican food, the traditional “grito” and many more surprises.

When & Where: September 15 from 12-10 pm at South Hall, 8273 Ross St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Ending this Month

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Harrison Sunflower Festival

Harrison Sunflower Festival (formerly the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival) has moved to a new location in beautiful Agassiz, BC (near Harrison Hot Springs).

The Harrison Sunflower Festival’s winding pathways throughout the fields, are bursting with nearly 45 varieties of sunflowers and a dazzling array of dahlias, zinnias, cosmos, and a field of barley.

When & Where: August 23 until September 17 at 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz

Cost: $15-20

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $30 – $90

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster is only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – mid September, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Patio

The weather is cooling down but you should soak up as much sun as you can! So why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

American Crown Circus



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where:

Guildford Town Centre,10355 152 Street, Surrey from Sept 14-18

Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen from Sept 21-24

Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond from Oct 12-16

Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Corn Mazes

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

Greendale Acre’s “Chilliwack Corn Maze” also offers adorable farm animals to see, and exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more.

Langley’s Eagle Acres is also open on selected dates until end of September, featuring a giant corn maze, hayrides through pumpkin and corn fields, and over 200 animals in their barns.

When & Where: Currently Greendale Acres in Chilliwack and Eagle Acres in Langley are both open – times varies.

Costs: Varies

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market will be on for only one more month, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Sept 16: Chicken Run

Saturday, Sept 23: Toopy and Binoo

Saturday, Sept 30: School of Rock 20th Anniversary – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Blue Beetle and Barbie

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Take a hike

This summer has been a hot one, so you may not have been able to enjoy a nice hike as much as you wanted to. No worries though, September in Vancouver is the perfect time to go explore the great outdoors.

So why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you can will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.

If you’re not up for a full on hike, there are also beautiful walks you can take by the waterside with your romantic interest.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Go on a road trip

Now that the busy summer season is over, this is the perfect time to hit the road and visit some beautiful spots in BC. Like seeing one of the 9 beautiful suspension bridges in BC or discovering a hidden gem in the Fraser Valley.

When & Where: now and anywhere you like to explore

Discover a new restaurant

With the weather getting cooler this is the best time to enjoy a cozy meal. Whether you’re a local seeking new experiences or a visitor eager to explore the city’s vibrant food scene, the bars and restaurants in Metro Vancouver are great to explore.

From Main street in Vancouver to cheap eats in Richmond, there are so many new and delicious places to check out.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver

