Mexican Day – Celebración de la Independencia
Comunidad Mexicana in Vancouver Services Society is honored to invite you to its traditional Mexican Fiesta!
This September 15th, celebrate with us the 213th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.
We will have music, dancing, activities for the entire family, delicious Mexican food, the traditional “grito” and many more surprises.
The event will be taking place at South Hall 8273 Ross St, Vancouver, from 12 pm to 10 pm. Free admission.
Let’s celebrate this Mexican Day together!