13 Best Restaurants To Eat Along Main Street In Vancouver

Whether you’re a local seeking new experiences or a visitor eager to explore the city’s vibrant food scene, the bars and restaurants on Main Street is the perfect destination to indulge on a memorable evening.

Just be prepared to be enchanted by the culinary marvels and lively spirits that await you along this iconic stretch of Vancouver, where food and drink aficionados find their true haven.

Best Restaurants on Main Street

Anh and Chi

Anh and Chi is a renowned Vietnamese restaurant known for their delicious and wholesome Vietnamese food. The restaurant is famous for its delectable Chả Giò Chay spring rolls and Vietnamese crepe, but rest assured, whatever dish you choose, it is bound to be incredibly flavorful and satisfying!

Address: 3388 Main Street

Autostrada

This authentic Italian restaurant has three locations, including one on Main. Their menu will transport you to the countryside of Italy, with dishes like risotto della casa, tagliatelle bolognese or their daily stuffed pasta. Be sure to visit on a Tuesday, when they have half-price bottles of wine.

Address: 4811 Main Street

bbq Chicken & Pub Main ST

This Korean fried chicken chain is both affordable and delicious. With over 10 flavours and a tons of sides, this is a popular spot for getting a bite and grabbing a beer with some friends

Address: 4470 Main Street

East Is East

This popular Middle Eastern joint has locations on West Broadway and Main Street. Get a bit of everything with their tasting menu, designed to share. Some of their most popular dishes include the chicken masala, lamb dalcha stew and of course, boulani. You can’t leave here without sipping on their chocolate chai though.

Address: 4433 Main Street

Bodega On Main

Visit this intimate eatery serving up a fresh take on traditional Spanish tapas, as well as wine and sherry. Dig into their twice fried potatoes, paella, seafood tapas and a selection of artisanal meats and cheeses.

Address: 1014 Main Street

MeeT on Main

This popular eatery has gained a loyal following for its innovative approach to vegetarian and vegan cuisine. From their signature “MeeT Burger” made with a mouthwatering plant-based patty to their flavorful tacos and hearty bowls, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Alongside their delectable food, MeeT on Main offers an excellent selection of craft beers and refreshing cocktails to complement the dining experience

Address: 4288 Main Street

Published on Main

This restaurant is regularly voted as one of Canada’s Best Restaurant. They take pride in its diverse menu, offering a fusion of international flavors and locally sourced ingredients. From mouthwatering appetizers to tantalizing main courses and decadent desserts, every dish is meticulously crafted by their talented chefs.

Address: 3593 Main Street

Rocky Mountain Flatbread

They are known for its artisanal flatbread pizzas, this establishment offers a unique dining experience that combines sustainable ingredients with a cozy and family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant prides itself on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create delicious and wholesome dishes, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Address: 4186 Main Street

Superbaba

Superbaba is a vibrant and innovative restaurant located in Vancouver, offering a modern twist on Middle Eastern cuisine. With its stylish and inviting interior, ut provides a welcoming atmosphere for diners to indulge in their flavorful creations. The menu features a range of mouthwatering dishes such as falafel wraps, shawarma bowls, and delectable mezze plates, all made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.

Address: 2419 Main Street

SOYU Modern Peruvian

SOYU was named one of the best new restaurants in 2023. It’s menu features a fusion of traditional Peruvian dishes and innovative culinary creations, using fresh ingredients and authentic flavors. From their ceviche and tiraditos to their lomo saltado and causa, every dish at SOYU is crafted with precision and artistry, delivering a delightful exploration of Peruvian culinary delights.

Address: 3475 Main Street

The Acorn Restaurant

The Acorn restaurant in Vancouver is a culinary gem that caters to the growing demand for inventive vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The restaurant prides itself on crafting exceptional dishes that celebrate the abundance of local, seasonal produce. From innovative starters like their famous “Artichoke Dip” to mouthwatering entrees such as the “Beet Wellington,” each plate at The Acorn is thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented.

Address: 3995 Main Street

The Cascade Room

One visit here and you’ll know why it’s a neighbourhood favourite. This lively eatery offers West Coast comfort fare, along with a vast selection of craft beers and an extensive classic cocktail list.

Address: 2616 Main Street

The Shameful Tiki Room

You might think getting serenaded by a live surf band involves a journey overseas, however, the Shameful Tiki Room offers an escape into the bygone tiki era right here in Vancouver. The eclectic watering hole has lots of cool drinks, from the Mystery Bowl and the Voodoo Bowl to the Volcano Bowl and the Blood of the Kapu Tiki.

Address: 4362 Main Street

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

This is one of the newest restaurants to open on Main Street, and it’s the sister restaurant to the popular Afghan Kitchen in South Surrey. Order Afghan favourites, such as handmade paneer, pakawra, mantu and an eggplant skillet. They also have a hearty brunch menu that is sure to hit the spot.

Address: 2102 Main Street