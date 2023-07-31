Vancouver Oktoberfest
Vancouver Oktoberfest brings together Vancouver’s legendary Peter Juric and the Continentals Oktoberfest band and Vancouver’s best Bavarian entertainers for a classic, fun Oktoberfest.
Games, food and authentic Oktoberfest brew from P49 all in the greatest venue in town, The Croatian Cultural Centre.
The event will be taking place on Friday September 15th and Saturday September 16th from 8pm – 1 am, with a dinner option available at 6:30 pm.
Tickets can be purchased online, prices range from $25-75.