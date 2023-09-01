Harrison Sunflower Festival
Harrison Sunflower Festival (formerly the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival) is back for the season.
This year, the festival returns to its full glory at a new location in beautiful Agassiz, BC (near Harrison Hot Springs).
Running from August 23 until September 17, 2023, the Harrison Sunflower Festival’s winding pathways throughout the fields, are bursting with nearly 45 varieties of sunflowers and a dazzling array of dahlias, zinnias, cosmos, and a field of barley.
The fields are planted in stages so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season, just in different locations around the fields. There will always be between 5 and 8 acres of flowers in full bloom throughout the season.
In addition to the flowers themselves, capture lasting memories of the day at a variety of on-site photo opportunities, including three vintage bicycles, a 1950s Morris convertible, a horse carriage, three swing sets, vintage tractors and much more.
This year also sees the return of “U-pick sunflowers”, offering five varieties, as well as a field-side store with fresh-cut sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs (tulips and daffodils) for planting, souvenirs, ice cream, snacks, cold drinks, local honey and local garlic.
In need of something more substantial to satisfy your appetite? A local food truck will be on-site daily.
Parking is free and located right next to the entrance and fields.
Tickets are priced at $15 per person (weekdays) and $20 per person (weekends). Book at least one day in advance to save $5 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase online on a weekly basis, starting every Wednesday before the respective week.