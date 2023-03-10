33 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Spring

Spring is just around the corner, and there is so much to look forward to. Not only is warmer weather coming, but there are also a massive amount of events returning to Vancouver this year.

So make the most of the season by checking out our compilation of ALL the events and activities coming up.

From seasonal parades and festivals to an adults-only Easter egg hunt — there’s a plethora of fun things to do and see around Metro Vancouver this spring.

RELATED: 31 Things To Do With Your Family Over Spring Break Near Vancouver

Events in March

Marvel Station

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit has been touring different cities around the world since 2014, and is at The Amazing Brentwood Mall in Burnaby this spring from March 3 to May 28.

Bite of Burnaby

Foodies can get a taste of one of BC’s most diverse cities for dining options at this food festival taking place throughout the entire month of March.

Participating restaurants will be offering special menus priced anywhere between $10 to $60.

Pokemon Tournament

Vancouver fans are in for a treat with the Pokémon Regional Championships taking place in the city from March 11 to March 12. The event will feature players from all over Vancouver, as well as attracting hundreds of fans.

Thousands of trainers from across the region are expected to gather at the Vancouver Convention Centre for the championships, where they will be competing for up to $65,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards.

CelticFest Vancouver

Celebrate all things Celtic at this two-day festival at the Vancouver Art Gallery on March 17 and 18. Enjoy free concerts, a beer tent and other festivities throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The 19th annual CelticFest also has many other events taking place over the week of March 11 to 18.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is back in Vancouver from March 17 to 19, with the exciting event taking place at the Pacific Coliseum at the PNE. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with some of the most impressive monster trucks in the world set to take center stage.

The event features a variety of competitions, and fans will be treated to the sight of some of the biggest and most impressive monster trucks in the world.

BC Beer & Beverage Festival

Beer enthusiasts can discover 50+ local craft breweries, cideries and wineries from throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland at the Fraser Valley’s newest beer and beverage festival.

It will take place at TradeX in Abbotsford on March 17 and will feature performances by Five Alarm Funk & Delhi 2 Dublin.

Brewski Fest

Visit Cypress Mountain for an apres ski beer sample on March 26. The annual Brewski Fest is on from noon to 4 pm and is open to all pass and ticket holders of the mountain.

Rank your favourite sample with their marble voting system.

Food Truck Wars

Watch (and taste) the greatest food trucks in Metro Vancouver battle it out in Langley March 31 to April 2.

Food Truck Wars will include more than 45 food trucks, a beer garden, market vendors and live entertainment.

Events in April

BrickCan Lego Festival

Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver is once again hosting the popular adult LEGO fan convention BrickCan from April 20 to 23.

The four-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. Their most recent event was the largest public exhibition of incredible LEGO creations ever held in BC. This year, fans can expect BrickCan to come back with even more unique displays of LEGO creativity.

UBC Food Truck Festival

UBC’s inaugural food truck festival is taking place April 5 to 6.

The event is being organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival and will include over 20 food trucks, 15 market vendors, and of course, some live entertainment.

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival

Whistler is home to the World Ski and Snowboard Festival, taking place from April 10 to 16.

The festival brings non-stop events and action on and off the slopes, with ski and snowboard competitions, music, art, photography, filmmaking and exciting nightlife, plus some of the best skiing and après sessions of the season.

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

Wander through rows upon rows of vibrant tulips during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival.

While an opening date has yet to be announced, the festival always takes place throughout April.

Cherry Blossoms Festival

One telltale sign that spring has sprung, is when the cherry blossoms pop up across Metro Vancouver.

This usually happens in April. And it brings cherry blossom chasers to various streets and parks to soak up the blossoms while they last. There are also month long festivities and amazing treats to try out this time of years. So get your camera ready for one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Vancouver Sun Run

Walk, jog or run in downtown Vancouver on April 16. The scenic 10K course will feature water stations and live entertainment along the way.

And there will even be a post-race party at BC Place.

Vaisakhi Parade

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on April 22 after being cancelled for the past three years due to the pandemic.

This annual tradition is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world, commemorating the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. The parade, featuring floats, live music and dancers, and community groups, will begin and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple, and the procession of over 2,500 participants will travel through various streets before returning to the Temple.

The Science of Cocktails at Science World

Science World’s coveted adults-only event is coming back after a three year hiatus for another booze-filled evening and it’s all for a good cause.

Science World’s most popular fundraiser, Science of Cocktails, is back on April 27, where the iconic dome will transform into a giant laboratory of delicious, scientifically-designed drinks and tasty eats. All proceeds benefit Science World’s Bursary Program, providing access to the dome for those who otherwise may not be able to attend.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return April 28, with a magical “Summer Wonderland” theme. Promising the return of over 100 vendors, live shows, and delicious eats.

It’s the perfect way to kick off the spring and summer months, with tons of vendors to explore and unique eats to indulge in.

Events in May

Smash Bros. Tournament

Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular video games in the world, and fans of the game are in for some fun with the upcoming tournament taking place in Vancouver.

The tournament will feature players from all over Vancouver and from around the world. As well as attracting hundreds of fans, all eager to watch their favorite players battle it out for the championship title. Check it out at the Vancouver Convention centre May 19 to 21.

Royal Canadian International Circus

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Vancouver May 4 to 22.

Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

La Pizza Week

If you needed an excuse to eat some pizza, this is it. Support local restaurants during La Pizza Week from May 1 to 14.

Participating eateries will offer special menus, with some pretty unique pizza offerings. It’s all for a good cause too, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to return this Spring. This free market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

The market will be taking place every Friday from May 12 to September 15.

Jurassic Quest

This is the closest it gets to being in Jurassic Park. This festival will bring life-size dinosaurs animated to be realer-than-ever.

Don’t miss the Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and more when Jurassic Quest comes to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 12 to 14.

Infamous Rude Karen’s Diner Pop-up Experience

The diner with deliberately rude staff is coming to Vancouver this Spring. Karen’s Diner is known for their absurd and unique environment full of laughter, banter, and top-notch American diner-style grub.

The pop-up diner will be around from May 13-21 at the Zawa Restaurant on Commercial. Bookings are required.

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

This rodeo and country fair is one of Western Canada’s most popular family events and it’s taking place May 19 to 22.

The Cloverdale Rodeo is proud to host 96 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls in an unique invitational rodeo format that ensures the sports premier athletes are showcased throughout five rodeo performances.

Vancouver International Wine Festival

This wine festival will feature thousands of wines from more than 150 different wineries from 17 different countries.

It’s taking place May 16 to 22 at Canada Place.

All British Field Meet

Car enthusiasts can check out the greatest show on British wheels at this car show being held on the lawn at the VanDusen Botanical Garden on May 20.

The meet will feature a plethora of British-built classics, exhibitors and vendors all on display.

Events in June

Bill Nye

Bill Nye the Science Guy, is coming to Vancouver for an exciting show that promises to be educational, entertaining, and inspiring.

The beloved science educator has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and his upcoming show in Vancouver promises to be a continuation of his mission to make science accessible and engaging for everyone. Bill Nye will be bringing his show to Science World on June 20.

Playland

Vancouver’s best amusement park is back starting on June 3.

Spectators can enjoy a series of live performances, one-of-a-kind eats and of course, lots of thrilling rides and classic fair games.

Halal Ribfest

A food tour all about halal is set to take place across North America, with a stop in Vancouver June 2 to 4.

The Halal Ribfest will then go on to Calgary, Edmonton and several other Canadian cities.

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

Check out some cool cars while helping to raise money for a worthy cause.

The Fraser Valley Classic Car show takes place June 11, and raises funds for charity.

Vancouver’s Italian Day on the Drive

After three years without the Italian Day festival due to the pandemic, the signature 14 block cultural street festival is set to return on June 11.

Head to the Drive to spend time with ‘famiglia’, as you enjoy food, wine, music and several other must-try activities.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock

Foodstock will return on June 18 and is hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The festival aims to raise some much-needed funds to help feed the local community. It will be taking over Swangard Stadium with a celebration of live music, local vendors, and more.

South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival)

Western Canada’s largest South Asian family event is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 18.

It will feature live entertainment, exciting rides, and more. It will be the first time such an event is taking place in Vancouver and is expected to be a exciting event.