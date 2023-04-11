The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is a stunning floral event that takes place annually in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia, Canada.

This festival is a celebration of springtime and showcases the natural beauty of over six million tulips in bloom, covering 20 acres of farmland.

Chilliwack Tulip Festival 2023

After a colder than usual Spring, The Fraser Valley’s tulip fields are finally about to bloom.

Back for their 17th year, the Chilliwack festival begins on Wednesday April 19 and will run for approximately 3-4 weeks. The actual length of the festival will depend on the weather and the temperatures. So be sure to check their website for tickets before making plans.

They will be open daily from 10am to 6pm. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. It is $6.28 for children aged 3-12, $11.86 for adults, and $9.07 for seniors over 65. Photo sessions are also available to be booked online.

Visitors can expect a vibrant flower-scape covering 20 acres with more than seven million bulbs. This includes 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths. The various tulip varieties bloom at different times, with the first few days featuring the early blooming varieties of tulips.

There will be flowers available for purchase, seeds, souvenirs and food. Dogs on leash are also welcome.

Planning your trip

The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr. just off of Highway 1.

For those who need mobility support, event organizers have ensured the fields will be accessible to them. Wheelchairs and walkers are able to make it to the edge of the fields to see the flowers and will be able to traverse many of the bark-mulch paths but not all and are advised to not try on rainy days. More of the easily accessible fields will bloom later on in the festival. Handicap parking is limited.

The tulip festival is put on by the same farm that does the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival which takes place at the end of summer.

