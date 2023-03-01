Monster Jam is set to return to Vancouver this March, with the exciting event taking place at the Pacific Coliseum at PNE. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with some of the most impressive monster trucks in the world set to take center stage.

The event features a variety of competitions, and fans will be treated to the sight of some of the biggest and most impressive monster trucks in the world.

Monster Jam Vancouver 2023

The Monster Jam event features three competitions: racing, freestyle, and two-wheel skills. In the racing competition, the monster trucks race head-to-head on a special track. The freestyle competition allows drivers to perform stunts to impress judges. The two-wheel skills competition requires drivers to balance their trucks on two wheels while performing stunts.

All three competitions are fan favorites and showcase the skills and creativity of the drivers and their trucks.

Overall, the Monster Jam event in Vancouver promises to be an incredible experience for fans of all ages. From the impressive trucks and high-energy competitions to the music and entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is from Friday March 17- Sunday March 19, with 4 shows available. Tickets start at $20 and can go up to $90 depending on the seat selected. Monster Jam Pit Passes are also available for those who’d like to have additional behind the scenes experience.