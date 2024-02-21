604 Now
,

BrickCan: BC’s Largest LEGO Festival 2024

Brickcan Lego Vancouver

Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver will once again host the popular adult LEGO fan convention BrickCan from April 20 to 21, 2024.

The four-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Lego Convention: Brick Can 2024

Their most recent event was the largest public exhibition of incredible LEGO creations ever held in B.C. This year, fans can expect BrickCan to come back with even more unique displays of LEGO creativity.

Event participants often refer to themselves as “AFOL”, which stands for Adult Fans of LEGO.

BrickCan
Photo: BrickCan / Facebook

Visitors can explore hundreds of distinct LEGO models, meet builders worldwide, shop vendors offering new and used LEGO, minifigs, artwork, T-shirts, gifts, and vote for the People’s Choice builder’s award.

BrickCan Richmond Tickets

Tickets to the event are $16.50 and is expected to sell out quickly.

Location

River Rock Casino Richmond

8811 River Rd
Richmond, BC V6X 3P8 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    April 20

  • End Date

    April 21

  • Tickets

    $16.50

