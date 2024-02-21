BrickCan: BC’s Largest LEGO Festival 2024
Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver will once again host the popular adult LEGO fan convention BrickCan from April 20 to 21, 2024.
The four-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.
Lego Convention: Brick Can 2024
Their most recent event was the largest public exhibition of incredible LEGO creations ever held in B.C. This year, fans can expect BrickCan to come back with even more unique displays of LEGO creativity.
Event participants often refer to themselves as “AFOL”, which stands for Adult Fans of LEGO.
Visitors can explore hundreds of distinct LEGO models, meet builders worldwide, shop vendors offering new and used LEGO, minifigs, artwork, T-shirts, gifts, and vote for the People’s Choice builder’s award.
BrickCan Richmond Tickets
Tickets to the event are $16.50 and is expected to sell out quickly.
