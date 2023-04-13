Surrey Guildford Town Centre Spring Carnival
The popular carnival will be at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre this week.
The annual carnival season is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada. It has been visiting various cities across Metro-Vancouver, with Surrey being the last stop for the season.
Surrey Carnival 2023
This 10-day event will be kicking off this Friday April 14th and will remain open till Sunday April 23rd.
As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.
Date / Hours of the Carnival
- Friday, April 14th – from 3 pm to 10 pm
- Saturday, April 15th –from 12 noon to 10 pm
- Sunday, April 16th – from 12 noon to 10 pm
- Monday, April 17th – Closed
- Tuesday, April 18th – from 3 pm to 10 pm
- Wednesday, April 19th – from 3 pm to 10 pm
- Thursday, April 20th – from 3 pm to 10 pm
- Friday, April 21st – from 3 pm to 10 pm
- Saturday, April 22nd – from noon to 10 pm
- Sunday, April 23rd – from 12 noon to 6 pm
Ticket Pricing
Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.
If you have a 6 rides for $24.00 flyer, you can retrieve these tickets from the mall guest service desk.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
- Red Book (20) $25.00
- Blue Book (40) $45.00
- $45 wristbands daily
What To Expect
