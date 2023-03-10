Langley Food Truck War Festival
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival just announced their kick off event of the year.
Some of the best food trucks from across the region will be gathering in Langley this March. The 3 day family friendly event with feature great food, craft stalls, and live entertainment.
Food Truck Wars 2023
The festival returns this year at the KPU Langley Campus on Friday March 31st – Sunday April 2nd. The event will run from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm each day.
At the event, you can find just about any type of cuisine you can imagine. From classic burgers and fries to gourmet tacos and artisanal grilled cheese. You can be sure that the food truck offerings will be diverse and delicious.
The event is also a celebration of community, bringing together foodies and families from all over the region. With live music, games, and other entertainment options, there’s always something to see and do for everyone.
Especially since the entrance fee is by donation. This makes it a great option for families or anyone on a budget who still wants to enjoy some great food and a fun day out.
Check out some of the participating food trucks here:
Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking for a fun day out with friends or family, Food Truck Wars is an event that’s not to be missed.
