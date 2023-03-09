The Vancouver Celtic Festival is an annual event downtown that celebrates the culture and traditions of the Celtic nations.

This is the largest annual celebration of Celtic culture in Western Canada, bringing together people from all over the city. This free event for all-ages takes place at the heart of downtown.

Celtic Festival Vancouver

The festival takes place on March 17 and 18. It’s at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Festivities start at 4:00 pm and end at 9:00 pm for both days. There are live performances on two stages. There will also be a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more. It’s a fun-filled event for all ages.

One of the most popular events of the festival is the Celtic music concert, featuring both local and international musicians performing traditional Celtic music on instruments such as the fiddle, bagpipes, and accordion.

Among the entertainment featured are the Irish Dancing Drag Queen Jas Minh and the Eire Born Irish Dancers.

The festival also showcases traditional Celtic dance performances, such as Irish step dancing, Highland dancing, and Scottish country dancing. Visitors can take part in dance workshops to learn the steps and moves themselves, and even participate in a ceilidh, a traditional Celtic social gathering with music and dance.

CelticFest 2023

The 19th annual CelticFest in Vancouver has many other events taking place over the week of March 11 to 18.

This includes: Welsh Men’s Choir (VWMC) performance, an Irish burlesque show “What’s the Craic”, a St. Patrick’s Breakfast event, and many more. You can see their full lineup on their website.

The Celtic Festival is not just a celebration of music and dance but also an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the Celtic nations. Overall, you can expect a vibrant and exciting event that offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich and diverse culture of the Celtic nations.