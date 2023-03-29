Filipino Restaurant Month in Metro Vancouver
Filipino cuisine has been steadily gaining popularity in the international food scene, and the Vancouver food community is no exception.
Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food.
Filipino Restaurant Month Vancouver 2023
The Filipino Restaurant Month runs from April 1st – 30th and is being offered at a variety of restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver. The event aims to promote the cuisine and culture of the Philippines while supporting local businesses.
It is a joint initiative of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver, the Philippine Department of Tourism in Toronto, and the Filipino Canadian Business Society of British Columbia.
This is a Canada Wide event that takes place in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes. It features an abundance of restaurants offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.
Participating restaurants
- Grandt Kitchen – 10257 King George Blvd, Surrey
- Plato Filipino – 5175 Joyce St, Vancouver
- Max’s Restaurant – 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver
- Smokehouse Sandwich Co. – 5188 Westminster Hwy, Richmond
- Pampanga’s Cuisine – 2 locations: 5179 Joyce St, Vancouver & 6094 Fraser St, Vancouver
- Kumare Restaurant & Bakery – 3 locations: 8130 Park Rd, Richmond, 8047 120 St #100, Delta & 5183 Joyce St, Vancouver
- Shameless Buns – 5772 Fraser St, Vancouver
- Little Ongpin – 4093 No 5 Rd, Richmond
- Liberte Café & Restaurant – 3670 Vanness Ave, Vancouver
What to expect
During the month of April, participating restaurants across Vancouver will offer special Filipino-inspired dishes and menu items.
Food enthusiasts can expect to indulge in traditional Filipino dishes such as adobo, sinigang, and lechon, as well as modern twists on classic Filipino flavors.
