Ready, set, spring! With spring break just around the corner, it’s finally time to start planning some fun things to do with the family during some much-needed time off from work and school.

It doesn’t matter if it’s sunny or rainy, there’s plenty of outdoor and indoor activities to keep everyone entertained in and around Vancouver.

Things to do during Spring Break in Vancouver

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Calling all superhero fans! This one-of-a-kind attraction brings all your favourite characters from Marvel comic books and movies to life.

Check it out at The Amazing Brentwood shopping centre in Burnaby.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is set to return to Vancouver from March 17-19th, with the exciting event taking place at the Pacific Coliseum at PNE. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with some of the most impressive monster trucks in the world set to take center stage.

Address: Pacific Coliseum, 100N Renfrew Street,Vancouver

Discovery Days at the Fraser River Discovery Centre

Many special family-friendly activities are set to take place at the Fraser River Discovery Centre in New Westminster during Spring Break.

It’s a great way to spend some quality time as a family while also learning something new. You can check out their full schedule here.

Address: 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering a different children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax.

Their spring break line up includes: PAW Patrol: The Movie, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

Sea to Sky Gondola

Head up the Sea to Sky Gondola with the whole family by your side to explore all there is to see and do at the summit.

For Spring Break, they are offering a “Kids ride free midweek” special. Where kids 12 and under can get a ride for free from Monday to Thursday during Spring Break. Any purchase online of an adult or senior day ticket will also receive one free child ticket.

Address: 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Museum of Surrey

Spring Break drop-in at Museum of Surrey will teach your little ones about BC’s marine creatures. From Tuesday – Thursday March 13-24 the musicm will be leading recyclable ocean themed crafts workshops.

Address: 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

CelticFest Vancouver

Starting on St. Patrick’s Day, the city’s annual celebration of Celtic culture will be host a week-long series of celebrations with music, comedy and entertainment. The event is a free all-ages and will start March 11, ending with the festival on March 17-18 in Downtown Vancouver.

You can see their full schedule of events online.

Address: Behind the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Catch a Studio Ghibli film

If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan, you’re in for a treat. This Spring Break, VIFF is hosting a family-friendly event featuring all 23 films from March 13-25.

They’ll be showing favorites like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more. Tickets are reduced to $8 for children aged 12 and under.

Address: VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver

WildPlay Element Park

Get outside and do something active. This unique park in Maple Ridge has ziplines, ropes courses, axe throwing and more. Spring Break camps are also available.

There are also a number of promotions currently available for Spring Break. Use the promo code VBP15 and save 15%.

Address: 23485 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge

Burnaby Village Museum

Turn back time as you stroll down the streets of the 1920s village at Burnaby Village Museum and explore all the replica buildings. Have fun with the family, while also learning a thing or two about the history of Burnaby at this gem. Burnaby Village Museum is a great place to take the kids during spring break and admission is free.

There’s plenty to explore at the 10-acre open-air museum, including the Burnaby Lake General Store, Jesse Love Farmhouse and the restored 1912 C.W. Parker Carousel.

And the best part is, admission is free.

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Britannia Mine Museum

This museum is holding a Mini Mud Monsters event during Spring Break.

Taking place Wednesdays to Sundays (March 15 to 19 and March 22 to 26), this event will focus on the important environmental remediation lessons of the Britannia Mine due to acid rock drainage — which occurs naturally when rainwater reacts with oxygen and exposed minerals.

Address: 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Steveston Village

Steveston is the place to be on a beautiful spring day.

Go for a scenic stroll along the boardwalk and then pick up some frozen yogurt or go for lunch at one of the many restaurants along the waterfront.

Address: At the mouth of the Fraser River, Richmond

Science World

Science World is the ultimate rainy day activity during spring break. Plus, it’s not only fun for all ages, but educational too.

The current exhibition is on “Skin: Living Armour, Evolving Identity:, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics. You’ll see a life-size rhinoceros model that shows the largeness of its skin, examine keratin-based feathers, furs, and quills, and even touch different specimens, like snake skin and otter fur. This will be on display from March 3 to May 29, 2023.

Address: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver



Bloedel Conservatory

Discover this tropical dome in the serene Queen Elizabeth Park. The magical Bloedel Conservatory is home to both tropical plants and animals.

With the warmer temperatures and exotic birds, you might just even feel like you’re on a mini vacation. Plus, it’s a great place for kids to learn about different species. Be sure to book your spring break visit ahead of time though as capacity is limited.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Aquarium

There’s lots of springtime fun to be had at one of the city’s greatest attractions. The Vancouver Aquarium has more than 65,000 animals to see (and learn about).

There’s also an immersive new 4D theatre experience that you definitely have to check out while you’re there. Make a day of it and bring along a picnic to have in Stanley Park afterwards.

Address: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Kid-Friendly Hikes

The family that enjoys the great outdoors together, stays together. Get some fresh air with the kids at one of Metro Vancouver’s easier trails, suitable for younger explorers.

Some of our favourites include Cascade Falls north of Mission, Whytecliff Park in West Vancouver and Bridal Veil Falls just outside of Chilliwack. All are two kilometres or less.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Watermania

You don’t have to wait for super warm temperatures to go for a dip. Check out Watermania in Richmond, which features a massive indoor pool.

There’s a few diving boards, water slides, whirlpools and a party room. Adults can also enjoy the steam room and sauna, as well as the 3,000-square-foot fitness centre.

Address: 14300 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond

Suspension Bridges

Get outside and enjoy the view from one of the many suspension bridges on the North Shore. Two of the most popular options include the suspension bridge in the lush Lynn Canyon Park and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Both offer visitors with a unique perspective of nature and make for some great photo opportunities with the family.

Address: Lynn Canyon Park (3690 Park Road, North Vancouver), Capilano Suspension Bridge (3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver)

Maplewood Farm

Animal lovers will have the perfect opportunity to get up close to some adorable farm animals at this beloved spot.

Maplewood Farm in North Vancouver is home to a variety of animals, including sheep, donkeys, rabbits and ducks. Plus, visitors can even go on pony rides and feed some of the critters.

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary

Go bird watching in Delta at this peaceful bird sanctuary. Nearly 300 species of birds have been recorded at the sanctuary, with the highest diversity and numbers usually from the fall to spring.

It’s also home to 300 hectares of ponds, lush pathways, intertidal marshes and channels.

Address: 5191 Robertson Road, Delta

Burnaby Central Railway

The kids (and all those young at heart) will love this one. The Burnaby Central Railway is a premier miniature railroad offering train rides to the public.

Their trains pull multiple cars carrying 20 or more passengers on a two mile ride through the woods, with bridges, tunnels, crossovers, and spirals along the way.

Address: 120 North Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Granville Island

The quaint Granville Island is always a good time, rain or shine. Take a scenic trip there by hopping on the Aqua Bus to further add to the experience. The Kid’s Market will also be hosting a number of craft workshops that your little one will definitely enjoy.

There’s also plenty of cute shops and public art to explore while there. But you absolutely must stop by the Granville Island Public Market to peruse all the different vendors and shops.

Address: Across False Creek from Downtown Vancouver under the south end of the Granville Street Bridge, Vancouver

Cherry Blossoms

Every year the cherry blossoms begin to bloom in the spring months and they serve as beautiful backdrops for family photos.

Although it may still be a bit early to see things in full bloom, you can still find them blossoming at several parks across Metro Vancouver. Here are a few of our favourite spots your family can enjoy while having a nice outdoor picnic.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Beaches

Nothing beats a beach day during spring break. Vancouver has plenty of scenic beaches to choose from. With the weather warming up, we may just be lucky enough to enjoy a day by the water.

Check out Sunset Beach, English Bay Beach, Spanish Banks or Kits Beach in Vancouver. Or visit White Rock Beach.

Address: Various locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Kensington Prairie Farm

Everyone loves alpacas, they’re cute, cuddly and full of character. Find a whole bunch of them at this farm in Langley.

Visitors to Kensington Prairie Farm can get lots of photos with the alpacas and even feed them. The farm also has a shop featuring a range of alpaca products, including scarves, shoes and sweaters. Not only that but admission is free for children 12 & under.

Address: 1736 248 Street, Aldergrove

Stanley Park

Spring is an idyllic time to bring out your bike (or rent one) and go for a scenic ride along the iconic Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver.

If riding a bike is not your thing, then just go for a walk. From Second Beach, Lost Lagoon and Prospect Point, there’s plenty to explore.

Address: 1116 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Shipyards Skate Plaza

Who says skating is just for winter? The Shipyards Skate Plaza in North Vancouver has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 26).

It’s the region’s largest outdoor skating rink and it’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Trestle Bridge

West Vancouver has a new attraction and it’s perfect for families. The 200-metre trestle bridge is a short walk that offers amazing views of the region.

The bridge is part of the British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) upper Mountain Path and it’s on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort.

Address: British Pacific Properties’ upper Mountain Path, West Vancouver



VanDusen Botanical Garden

There’s no better place to welcome spring than at one of the best botanical gardens in the city. In the spring months, the garden is bursting with cheerful rhododendrons, stunning magnolias, delicate cherry blossoms and bloom-full camellias.

There are also nature camps available for children ages 5-10

Address: 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver



FlyOver Canada

If a trip is not in the cards this spring break, take a “flight” across Canada at this popular attraction in the downtown core. The family-friendly experience takes guests on an immersive journey across the country, where they can take in all the beautiful sights (and even smells).

The attraction features special effects, that will actually make you feel like you’re flying for real. They also have an Hawaii from Above experience, where guests can “visit” the land of fire and ice until April 23.

Address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

For a fun (and educational) activity with the kids, look no further than H.R. MacMillan Space Centre at Vanier Park. There’s lots to see and do here, including star-studded shows at the Planetarium Star Theatre, live science shows, as well as many hands-on activities.

There is also a Mini Space Camp available for kids ages 5-12. You can save $50 with code SPACEISAWESOME.

Address: 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver