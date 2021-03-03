The Best Spots in Vancouver To Experience Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—when a sea of pink can be seen taking over Vancouver streets. The arrival of cherry blossoms in Vancouver has a long-standing history that symbolizes Spring has truly sprung.

Some buds have already started to blossom, but mid-April is typically the best time to catch them in all their glory.

Check out the best spots to soak up the bright pinks in full bloom this year.

Best Streets for Cherry Blossoms In Vancouver

Almost anywhere in Kitsilano

It doesn’t matter where you are in Kits, the blossoms seem to follow you wherever you go. Go for a bike ride or walk around the neighbourhood streets to soak up the hint of pink.

Graveley Street between Lillooet and Rupert

With cherry blossom trees lining up this street, it’s quite possibly the most scenic area in the city. It’s the perfect backdrop for photos, but because it’s in a residential area—be respectful of people living nearby and don’t overstay your welcome!

East 3rd and Cassier

There are plenty of blossoms to soak up along this gorgeous street—be sure to go for a scenic stroll here and take in all the colours and smells of the season.

Arbutus Ridge

Blossoms for days—they seem like they just go on and on forever, with different shades of pink. This is a magical spot to take in the blossoms when they’re in full bloom—so don’t miss out!

Gravely and Windermere

Ever wonder what they look like from a birds-eye perspective? It’s pretty spectacular—and shows just how many blossoms we get this time of year.

Nelson and Broughton

Still want more? Say hello to more cherry blossoms in this neighbourhood—with no shortage of the picture-perfect trees to take advantage of.

More Cherry Blossoms Locations In Vancouver

Stanley Park

Vancouver’s iconic park is beautiful all seasons of the year, but when the cherry blossoms come out in full force—this is the place to be. Stanley Park is actually 10 per cent bigger than New York City’s Central Park—giving you lots of space to roam around and get the best photos of the buds.

Queen Elizabeth Park

The serene park is painted pink for Spring—full of cherry blossoms for you to enjoy. Take a stroll, get some awesome shots and then stop for lunch at Seasons in the Park for the perfect day spent soaking up the best of the season.

VanDusen Botanical Garden

One of the city’s most stunning parks also has a great selection of cherry blossoms to get into the spirit of Spring. Nothing beats relaxing under one of their giant trees filled with the gorgeous flowers.

Nitobe Memorial Garden

Celebrate the beauty of all things Sakura at this memorial garden at UBC. The Japanese-style garden has lots to offer, with 2.5 acres full of plants and flowers.

Burrard SkyTrain Station

You don’t have to visit a park to get in on the action. The Burrard SkyTrain station has a variety of beautiful blossoms on display. Take a break from your commute to stop and smell the blossoms.

Granville Island

One of the best places to spend a Spring day is at Granville Island. You’ve got the water, lots of delicious eats and cute shops to explore. But there’s also lots of cherry blossoms to be found here.

Sunset Beach Park

Among the palm trees are some beautiful cherry blossom trees that will make you appreciate Vancouver all over again. Along with the water views and mountains off in the distance—this spot can’t be beat.

Vanier Park

Nestled on the other side of Sunset Beach, is the picturesque Vanier Park, which also gets its fair share of the ornamental trees.



