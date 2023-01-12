Science World’s coveted adults-only event is coming back after a three year hiatus for another booze-filled evening – for charity.

Science World’s most popular fundraiser, Science of Cocktails, is back this April, where the iconic dome will transform into a giant laboratory of delicious, scientifically-designed drinks and tasty eats. All proceeds benefit Science World’s Bursary Program, providing access to the dome for those who otherwise may not be able to attend.

This includes students and teachers who attend under-resourced schools; refugees, newcomers, and immigrants to Canada; people living with autism, physical disabilities, and developmental disabilities; and those experiencing financial barriers. The Bursary Program also collaborates with many B.C. communities and organizations that are currently underrepresented in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & design, and math) fields, removing barriers to Science World for girls, LGBTQ2S+ learners, Indigenous peoples, and more. In 2022 alone, the program provided free access for over 30,000 individuals from across the province.

Besides drinking—guests can enjoy a variety of small plates being served and learn all about the science that goes into making the drinks they love so much.

There’s also a variety of hands-on experiments and activities to take part in.

This year’s event has an awesome line-up of bartenders to help guests learn more about mixology.

Tickets

General Admission Tickets: $185

Open bar with 30 bar stations serving unique cocktails

A variety of special cocktail science activities, hands-on demos, and Science World programming

Tastings prepared by notable local chefs

VIP Tickets: $289

All the inclusions of a General Admission ticket, plus:

1-hour early event access starting at 7:00 pm

Exclusive access to the VIP Lounge

Premium cocktail offerings & hors d’oeuvres

Live entertainment