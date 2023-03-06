The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Returns This Spring

Get your cameras ready, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is coming back!

Every year, the festival organizes a number of events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city.

The festival starts in Spring, and features over 41,000 blossoming cherry trees. These trees were all originally gifted from Japan, dating back to the 1930’s. Today, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival inspires the “coming out of hibernation” with a month long of free public events.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival Events

The Big Picnic

The Cherry Blossom Festival happily announces it will kick off with a non-virtual, in person picnic at David Lam park from 10:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The event honours David Lam, the park’s namesake, who donated the hundred cherry trees that will bloom there this spring.

Tree Talks and Walks

Take a guided tour through the various parts of Vancouver to learn more about the local floral and the history about how it got there. There are 7 tours in total, taking place at various locations. Registration is required with limited spots, so definitely keep your eye out on their website for when it becomes available.

Sakura Days Japan Fair

Presented by the Japan Fair Association this event featuring vendors and performers will take place in person at VanDusen Gardens April 15, 2023 from 10:00am-6:00pm and Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 10:00am-5:00pm. Experience Japanese culture with food and performing arts.

Bike The Blossoms

You can join a group of cherry blossom enthusiast for a leisurely ride on April 22, 2023 11:00am-2:00pm. Together you will journey through stunning tunnels of hot pink Kanzan cherry blossoms on the east-side. The ride will end with a gathering under a grove of cherry trees, where Scavenger Coffee will provide coffee and tea for participants to reflect on their experience.

Haiku Invitational

This is an online contest which encourages people to share a Haiku (story Japanese style poem). The contest awards prizes in six main categories: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, United States, International, and Youth. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival website has tips to get you started. This is being shared online from March 1 – June 1.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

Location: Various areas around Vancouver and online

Admission: Free

Date: April 1st, 2023 – April 25 2023