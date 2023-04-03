The University of British Columbia’s Block Party returns for their 15th year and it is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The block party is the largest university music festival in Western Canada, attracting over 6,000 attendees each year.

The 15th Annual Block Party

The annual event is hosted by AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association. It celebrates the end of a school year and the coming of summer with an impressive lineup of headliners and local artists, as well as delicious food.

This year’s AMS Block Party will take place on Thursday, April 13th, from 4 pm to 10 pm at The Plaza Outside the Nest, situated at 6133 University Blvd.

In previous years, headliners have included A$AP Ferg, TYGA, Slander, Loud Luxury, Saint Jhn, BBNO$.

This year, attendees can expect equally amazing performances from artists 24KGOLDN, Jauz, NGHTMRE, and Armani White. In addition to the headliners, the Block Party will also feature local artists such as Daijo, UN!DENTIFIED, CROOKSY, and Wreckage.

The artists promise to bring their unique sound and energy to the festival, making it a truly memorable experience.

Apart from the music, attendees can expect a range of exciting offerings.

This includes a diverse selection of cuisines offered by Vancouver’s best food trucks. In addition, there will be plenty of refreshing drinks, including beer and seltzers as well as a variety of fun games and activities to participate in.

All in all, attendees are in for a fantastic experience that combines great music with an amazing festival atmosphere.

AMS Block Party Tickets

Tickets are currently on sale and going fast, so be sure to get them quickly to avoid disappointment. Prices range from $55-85 per person, with a discount for UBC students. Note that the event is strictly for 19+ attendees.

With an impressive lineup of headliners and local artists, as well as delicious food, Block Party 2023 promises to be a memorable experience for everyone who attends.

