29 Vancouver Concerts You Can Look Forward To In 2023

Are you a music lover looking for an unforgettable concert experience? After a quiet few years, Vancouverites will be happy to hear that many big names are coming back to the city.

From legendary bands like KISS and Guns N’ Roses to chart-topping pop stars like Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, Vancouver’s concert calendar is packed with exciting shows that are sure to leave you with lasting memories.

Here are some of Vancouver’s biggest concerts of 2023 that you’re not going to want to miss.

Vancouver Concerts in 2023

Tiesto – March 18

The Insomnia Festival will take over the TRADEX in Abbotsford in March. This year’s lineup will be headlined by the Grammy winner for “No. 1 DJ in the World” – Tiesto.

When & Where: March 18 at the TRADEX in Abbotsford

SZA – March 19

Grammy Award-winner American singer and songwriter SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour to Vancouver this spring. SZA will perform at Rogers Arena this March.

When & Where: March 19 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Red Hot Chili Peppers – March 29

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating their 40th anniversary in a big way. They’re taking their tour to Vancouver this March.

When & Where: March 29 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

John Mayor – April 10

Ballad powerhouse John Mayor will bring his sweet sounds to Vancouver this April. He’s set to take the stage at Rogers Arena with a show that is bound to be amazing.

When & Where: April 10 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Lewis Capaldi – April 25

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be taking the stage at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in April. He’s best known for songs “Someone You Loved” and “Forget Me.”

When & Where: April 25 at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Shania Twain – May 2, 3 & Nov 14

Canada’s sweetheart will make you feel like a woman with not one, but two shows at Rogers Arena in May. The country superstar will also perform a third show in November, all part of her global Queen of Me Tour.

When & Where: May 2 and 3 and Nov. 14 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Luke Combs – May 27

Country giant Luke Combs will be making a stop in Vancouver this May as part of his world tour. The American singer-songwriter claimed the coveted title of Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

When & Where: May 27 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

The Cure – June 2

The two-time Grammy nominees and Gothic rock legends, The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Vancouver. You can expect to hear some of their hit songs “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Friday I’m in love” Just Like Heaven” and more.

When & Where: June 2 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Death Cab for Cutie – June 14, 15

Rock band Death Cab for Cutie are bringing its Asphalt Meadows Tour to Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Check them out on two nights in June.

When & Where: June 14 and 15 at Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Blink-182 – June 27

What’s my age again? Feel that early 2000s nostalgia as pop-punkers Blink 182 return to the stage for a reunion nearly a decade in the making.

When & Where: June 27 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Louis Tomlinson – June 26

One Direction fans can catch Louis Tomlinson on stage for his Faith in the Future World Tour. The former One Directioner will perform at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in June.

When & Where: June 26 at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Nickelback – June 28

Canadian Music Hall of Fame band Nickelback have announced their new Get Rollin’ Tour and it’s stopping in Vancouver.

When & Where: June 27 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Charlie Puth – July 3

Charlie Puth is presenting the “Charlie” live experience in July. He’ll be performing at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

When & Where: July 3 at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, 6066 Thunderbird Blvd, Vancouver

Snoop Dogg – July 7

Snoop Dogg, the renowned entertainer and rapper, has announced that his High School Reunion Tour will be coming to Vancouver. The tour will feature Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, as well as special guest DJ Drama.

When & Where: July 7 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Madonna – July 15

Madonna is bringing The Celebration Tour to Vancouver this summer. The legendary pop star will take the stage at Rogers Arena this July.

When & Where: July 15 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Sam Smith – August 22

Mark your calendar because the “unholy” singer is coming to town. Sam Smith is bringing his Gloria tour to Rogers Arena and this will definitely be a show you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Aug. 22 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Ed Sheeran – September 2

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to BC Place in September. The ballad performer will be joined with two special guests: Maisie Peters and Khalid.

When & Where: Sept. 2 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Bonnie Raitt – September 3 Bonnie Raitt won the 2023 Grammy award for song of the year for “Just Like That.” She will be performing at Queen Elizabeth Theatre this fall.

When & Where: Sept. 3 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

The Chicks & Maren Morris – September 5

Country giants The Chicks, alongside Maren Morris will be performing in Vancouver in September. The show will take place at Rogers Arena for one night only.

When & Where: Sept. 5 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Beyonce – September 11

Beyoncé fans in Vancouver are in for a treat as the pop icon is set to return to the city for a highly anticipated concert. For those who have never seen Beyoncé perform live, this is an opportunity not to be missed as the artist has not been on tour since 2018.

When & Where: Sept. 11 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire – September 12

Music legengs Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the new Sing A Song All Night Long tour and you can catch them in Vancouver this fall.

When & Where: Sept. 12 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Arctic Monkeys – September 23 Catch the Arctic Monkeys in September. The rock band is set to perform at Pacific Coliseum in September. When & Where: Sept. 23 at Pacific Coliseum, 100 N Renfrew St, Vancouver Coldplay – September 23 Coldplay fans in Vancouver can look forward to an exciting concert experience as the band is set to perform in Vancouver this fall. This will be their first appearance in the city since their Head Full of Dreams tour in 2016. When & Where: Sept. 23 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Morgan Wallen – October 4

American country singer Morgan Wallen is heading to Vancouver for his One Night At a Time World Tour. He’ll hit the stage at Rogers Arena this October.

When & Where: Oct. 4 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver