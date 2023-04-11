Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford, BC is coming back stronger than ever this year with Canada’s largest tulip festival.

Despite being forced to close in 2022 due to the devastating floods that hit the area, the farm is now ready to welcome visitors back for an unforgettable experience.

Abbotsford’s Tulip Festival 2023

Lakeland Flower’s tulip festival, Bloom, is a major attraction in Abbotsford. Each year, it draws visitors from all over the province and beyond to witness the stunning display of colorful blooms set against the picturesque backdrop of the surrounding mountains.

This year, Lakeland Flowers will be officially open seven days a week from 6 am to 8 pm, starting from April 14 to May 14. Ticket prices range from $8 to $25, with free entry for children under 3.

Visitors will have the opportunity to stroll through 27 acres of blooming tulips and explore over 70 varieties of these beautiful flowers. However, please note that this is an outdoor event and takes place rain or shine.

The venue recommends that visitors check the weather report before leaving their homes and dress accordingly. Rubber boots and umbrellas are encouraged as the fields can get muddy.

About Lakeland Flowers

Lakeland Flowers is a family-owned business that has been growing tulips in the Fraser Valley for over 40 years. The farm has a reputation for producing high-quality flowers. Their tulips are prized for their vibrant colors and long-lasting blooms.

The 2022 floods caused significant damage to the farm. However, the owners have been working tirelessly to get the business back up and running. With the support of the local community, they have rebuilt and restored the farm, and are excited to welcome visitors once again.

In addition to tulips, Lakeland Flowers is planning to have 6 months of flower festivals.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras and capture the beauty of the tulips in full bloom. With over 70 varieties to choose from, there is no shortage of stunning photo opportunities.

