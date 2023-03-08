The diner with deliberately rude staff is coming to Vancouver this Spring. Karen’s Diner is known for their absurd and unique environment full of laughter, banter, and top-notch American diner-style grub. Infamous for their terrible service, it is rated #1 by Karen herself.

Karen’s Diner Vancouver Pop-up Experience

With over 14 locations across Australia, the UK, and USA, Karen’s Diner has been touring the world.

The Pop-up experience in Vancouver will be available from May 13th-21st at the Zawa Restaurant on Commercial Drive. (Although they may stick around for longer if there is high demand for their uniquely rude service.)

Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable. Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she apparently won’t be taking any of your nonsense.

Tickets are now available for $55 per person. You must make a bookings ahead of time on their website, as they will not be accepting walk-ins. Children under 16 are also only allowed to the event before 5:00 pm.

Food included in the dining experience includes a burger (chicken, beef or veggie), fries and a soft drink.

According to a press release,”vegetarians, vegans, other annoying dietary requirements & non alcoholics (boringgg..) will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it.”

So if you need an icebreaker for the first date or if you know someone who’s in need of a good roasting, this is the event for you. Just sit back and watch the carnage unfold.

But whatever you do, don’t ask for a refund!