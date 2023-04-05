Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in BC. It is a hallmark of Surrey’s commitment to sustainability, and this year, the celebration promises to be even more exciting than before.

This free, all-day event will be returning to Surrey’s Civic Plaza this April. Featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, including live entertainment, dancers, and environmental educators.

Surrey Earth Day Celebration 2023

Party for the Planet is an excellent opportunity for families with young children to celebrate Earth Day and have fun together. It is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees!

This year’s event will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 29, 2023, running from 11 am to 7 pm.

It is also noteworthy that Party for the Planet is situated on the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), and sǝmyámǝ (Semiahmoo) land-based Nations.

Party for the Planet

Here’s what to look out for this year:

Live Entertainment

In addition to presentations on the importance of living sustainably, there will also be a number of live performances taking place throughout the day.

This will include shows put on by local performers such as Circus West, KP Glee Club, Encanto Singalongs with the Madrigal Sisters, Andy the Musical Scientist, Science World Demonstrations, West, Sleepy Gonzales, Kylie V, Matt Cook-Contois & Erik Severinson, Mivule, Rebecca Sichon, “Tiger” Will Mason, Glisha, A-SLAM, North Surrey Dance, DJ Hollaholly, Wee Drams, and Rangla Punjab Arts.

Sustainable Market & Plant Sale

The market will feature environmentally-friendly artisan products made by local small businesses from Surrey and the Lower Mainland.

Vendors will include Honeybee Centre, Doterra, Liv’Ez Co, Picchie Zakka, Souffle Studio, The Refill Shop, Vero & Co Studio, Windigo Beeswax Wrap, Bead Mindful Gems, Debs Bags, Jasmine Pearl Art, JL Collection, lil so&so handmades, Mountain Mornings, Royal City K9, and Beautitionary.

Attendees can also shop at the Surrey Parks Plant Sale for a selection of native plants priced from $3 to $6, and learn about proper tree pruning and watering sustainability techniques.

Party for the Planet Learning Activities

The Party for the Planet event is not just about having fun. It is also an opportunity for attendees to learn about environmental sustainability and ways to protect the planet. There will be a variety of workshops and exhibits set up, showcasing eco-friendly initiatives and technologies.

Attendees can also learn about textile waste, how to repair damaged clothing and bring second-hand clothing to a clothing swap inside the large tent on Surrey Civic Plaza.

Kid Friendly Activities

Children will have the time of their lives with the various crafts and activities designed for them. There is also a kids activity zone and rock climbing wall. Kids’ concerts are also on the schedule, providing little ones with a chance to sing and dance along to their favorite tunes.

The City Centre Library will also be offering storytelling and game sessions indoors throughout the day.

Food

Additionally, the festival will have many popular Vancouver food trucks available, with a variety of vegan and gluten-free options to choose from.

