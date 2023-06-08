37 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 9-11)

Things are starting to heat up for the first weekend of June, and we’re talking about the weather and things to do in Vancouver!

Temperatures are supposed to be hitting up to 28°C this weekend, so it is the perfect time to go out and enjoy the sunshine.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Italian Day Festival on the Drive

After a hiatus of three years, the popular Italian Day festival on Commercial Drive will be making a comeback this weekend.

The last few years have been defined by unprecedented challenges worldwide which forced the cancellation of many events, including the Italian Day festival. However this year, the festival returns with the theme Rinascimento, signifying a rebirth and new beginnings.

When & Where: June 11 on Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tour de Concord Cycling Race + Free Family Festival

Concord Pacific will be hosting the third annual Tour de Concord Criterium Cycling Race, and its accompanying Free Family Bike Festival this Saturday.

The race and the onsite festival will be Vancouver’s first major summer event that takes place on a new 1km cycling course fully contained within Concord Pacific Place (at 88 Pacific Boulevard) on the north shore of False Creek, between Science World and Rogers Arena.

When & Where: June 10 at the Concord Pacific Vancouver, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Japan Market Summer Festival

Japan Market is returning to Downtown Vancouver with their Summer Festival this weekend. The event will feature over 70 vendors offering unique crafts, kimonos, merchandise, and delicious food. Attendees can also take advantage of numerous photo opportunities, including some with a Samurai.

Tickets are on sale for $4-9, and the first 50 people to enter will receive a $10 market voucher. Online tickets are currently available for $5 per entry, with discounts available.

When & Where: June 10 – 11 at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

4th Annual North Vancouver Band Festival at the Shipyard

The Shipyard is hosting a free full-day extravaganza this Sunday from 10:00 am — 5:00 pm. The event will be showcasing 10 bands and over 300 talented musicians. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to settle in for the day of great music.

When & Where: June 11 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach returns this week and runs until September 30.

This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Langley Community Days + Food Truck Festival

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be hosting a block party this Saturday. Attendees can expect great food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a market featuring local goods.

When & Where: June 10 at Douglas Park, 5403-5409 206 St, Langley

Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Waterpark Opening

Visiting Cultus Lake Waterpark is one of BC’s classic summer traditions. This year the park will open on June 10 and visitors can once again take a break from the hot summer sun by having some fun at this local waterpark.

When & Where: June 10 – Fall at 3993 Sunnyside Blvd, Cultus Lake, BC

Coquitlam’s Teddy Bear Picnic & Parade

Coquitlam’s Teddy Bear Picnic & Parade is a cherished yearly affair, catering to children and offering free admission.

The event starts on Saturday with a variety of activities and live entertainment, and on Sunday there will be a parade that takes place in the street along Pine Tree Way, followed by a variety of activities in the afternoon. Attendees can expect puppet shows, gymnastics, hands-on crafts, along with a series of captivating performances by singers, dancers, and other talented entertainers.

When & Where: June 11 at Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam

Surrey Car Free Day

The second annual Car Free Day Surrey will be taking place this Saturday. This is a free street party featuring festive activities, entertainment, an artisan market, and enjoyable activities suitable for the whole family. Car Free Day Surrey promotes reducing reliance on automobiles and promoting active modes of transportation like walking, cycling, and public transit.

When & Where: June 10 along 137th Street between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue in Newton, Surrey

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

The University of Fraser Valley’s Chilliwack campus will be hosting an exciting car show. It will be featuring a diverse range of local automobiles. To participate, simply make a $10 donation to the Chilliwack General Hospital or register and donate $15 on the day of the event. Spectators can attend the show by making a donation for admission. All proceeds will go towards the hospital’s charitable foundation.

When & Where: June 11 at The University of Fraser Valley’s Chilliwack campus, 45190 Caen Ave, Chilliwack

Fleurs De Villes VOYAGE

Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing display of floral artistry at VanDusen Botanical Garden. This remarkable exhibition will transport visitors on a voyage of discovery, unveiling pop-up floral installations that pay homage to iconic global destinations. Among the highlights are the renowned fresh floral mannequins, each adorned with exquisite blooms, showcasing the talent and creativity of floral artists. Immerse yourself in the beauty and diversity of cultures, as timeless monuments, vibrant festivals, and captivating fashion from around the world are celebrated through this extraordinary showcase.

When & Where: June 9 to 18 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Steveston Spot Prawn Dine About in Richmond

Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales are currently available until supplies last. You can also check out their Dine About event, where a number of participating restaurant’s will be featuring a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns and other seafoods.

When & Where: June 1 – 18 at participating restaurants

VSO Day of Music Downtown Vancouver

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Day of Music once again this year. It will be taking place this Saturday at 10 am. Free Live musical performances will be taking place all over Downtown Vancouver.

When & Where: June 10 at various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Her Ladyship Sketch Comedy Show

Enjoy an evening of laughs with Her Ladyship-an all women Vancouver based sketch comedy group. Timely, local and lighthearted, we poke fun at everything from the loathsome task of buying new jeans (now that skinny jeans are out), to taking a flight post pandemic to the impossible task of finding an affordable apartment in Vancouver.

When & Where: June 9 & 10 at The NEST Festival House 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Town One – A Game Development Hackathon

This is the only event in Vancouver where you can develop video games and have fun doing it. The event will form you into cohesive multidisciplinary teams, set daily goals, and connect you with local industry mentors from the city’s biggest studios.

There will also be free food throughout the event, amazing merch, a gripping event narrative and the highest quality jamming experience in Vancouver await for those that begin their journey with us at Town One.

When & Where: June 9 -11 at Northeastern University, 410 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Go for a dip at Kitsilano Pool

Vancouver’s only saltwater pool finally reopened at the beginning of June. It joins the list of Vancouver pools and splash parks that are reopening for the season. The opening of the popular pool has been repeatedly delayed due to significant storm damage in 2021. Two-and-a-half-hour sessions will be available throughout the day, and you can secure your spot by booking in advance online.

When & Where: June 4 at 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver

Take a hike on the Grouse Grind

Vancouver’s popular hiking trail, Grouse Grind has re-opened for the season. It is open daily from 7am-7pm. It is important to note though that downhill hiking is strictly prohibited. In order to descend, hikers will need to purchase a ticket for the Grouse Mountain Skyride.

When & Where: May 27 – Fall at Grouse Mountain

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Spring Awakening Musical

This is a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of young adults in Germany in 1891 as they navigate their way through adolescence and discover their sexuality. It explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

When & Where: May 25 – June, 10 at The Shop Theatre, 8877 Selkirk St, Vancouver

Go for a Mini Train Ride in Burnaby

All aboard! For a fun activity the whole family can enjoy, look no further than the Burnaby Central Railway. Operated by the British Columbia Society of Model Engineers, this popular attraction is loved by kids (and all those young at heart).

When & Where: Now until November at Confederation Park at 120 North Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Grab some all you can eat Wings

This Summer, St. Louis Bar & Grill is hosting the ultimate wing experience with their all-you-can-eat offer. The event ‘Wingsanity’, will be taking place for 2 months and only costs $23.99 per person. The popular wing chain is known for their epic wing with popular flavours like General Tao’s, smoked BBQ, Buffalo Ranch, and many more.

When & Where: May 30 – July 2 at St. Louis Bar & Grill, 815 Village Dr Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Friday, June 9 – The Lego Batman Movie

Friday, June 16 – Ponyo – 15th Anniversary

Friday, June 23 – Mummies

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Little Mermaid and FastX

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Grab a treat at Lee’s Donut Pop-up in Burnaby

Vancouver’s popular mom and pop donut shop, Lee’s Donuts, is opening a pop-up shop at Lougheed Mall this Saturday, June 3!

Get ready to taste mouth-watering treats that have been delighting sweet tooths since 1979. With a huge selection of donuts, there’s something for every foodie, including our personal favorite, the chocolate Bavarian donut.

When & Where: June 3 – November 30 at Lougheed Mall – upper floor across from the food court, 9855 Austin Ave., Burnaby

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.