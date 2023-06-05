604 Now
,

Tour de Concord Cycling Race + Free Family Festival

tour de concord vancouver

Concord Pacific has announced it will host and fund the third annual Tour de Concord Criterium Cycling Race, and its accompanying Free Family Bike Festival, on Saturday, June 10th, 2023

The race and the onsite festival will be Vancouver’s first major summer event that takes place on a new 1km cycling course fully contained within Concord Pacific Place (at 88 Pacific Boulevard) on the north  shore of False Creek, between Science World and Rogers Arena. 

tour de concord vancouver
Photo: Concord Pacific

This new configuration allows for a custom designed closed-circuit track that eliminates the need for closures of surrounding city streets to  minimize disruptions for nearby residents. 

tour de concord vancouver
Photo: Concord Pacific

Tour De Concord Race Categories

From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., experience the exhilaration of amateur and pro cyclists’ racing close-up.  

  • Men’s, and Women’s Amateur Races 
  • Kids 6-12 Years Old 1 km Track Lap  
  • Concord Charity Race  
  • 2 PM – Men’s and Women’s Pro Races 

At 1:00 p.m., Kids aged 6-12 are encouraged to bring their own bikes and see how it feels to take a lap on the closed-circuit course prior to the Men’s Pro Tour de Concord Criterium Race.  

Free Family Bike Festival

Pre-register for free online and automatically be entered to win big prizes!

Everyone who checks-in on site will be entered for various prize draws valued over $5,000, including a chance to win a TREK e-bike, staycation at the Westin  Bayshore Hotel with a VIDA Spa package, SamSara Cycle female bike apparel kit and more!

From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, the bike festival area will provide:

  • Free bike safety checks and tune-ups by Trek Bicycle
  • Food trucks, various bike vendors, and a beer garden for all adults
  • Displays of the latest e-bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes
  • Free onsite registration with the 529 Garage, the  world’s largest digital registration and theft recovery system
  • Free bike valet parking for all
  • Cycling BC’s HopOn Kids Zone will also offer free drop-in skills, obstacle courses and games sessions for  children between the ages of 3-12
  • Bike and helmet decoration tent
  • Free treats for kids including popcorn and ice cream
tour de concord vancouver
Photo: Concord Pacific

Location

Concord Pacific Vancouver

88 Pacific Boulevard
Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R6 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    June 10

  • Time

    11:00 am - 3:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

