Tour de Concord Cycling Race + Free Family Festival

Concord Pacific has announced it will host and fund the third annual Tour de Concord Criterium Cycling Race, and its accompanying Free Family Bike Festival, on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

The race and the onsite festival will be Vancouver’s first major summer event that takes place on a new 1km cycling course fully contained within Concord Pacific Place (at 88 Pacific Boulevard) on the north shore of False Creek, between Science World and Rogers Arena.

This new configuration allows for a custom designed closed-circuit track that eliminates the need for closures of surrounding city streets to minimize disruptions for nearby residents.

Tour De Concord Race Categories

From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., experience the exhilaration of amateur and pro cyclists’ racing close-up.

Men’s, and Women’s Amateur Races

Kids 6-12 Years Old 1 km Track Lap

Concord Charity Race

2 PM – Men’s and Women’s Pro Races

At 1:00 p.m., Kids aged 6-12 are encouraged to bring their own bikes and see how it feels to take a lap on the closed-circuit course prior to the Men’s Pro Tour de Concord Criterium Race.

Free Family Bike Festival

Pre-register for free online and automatically be entered to win big prizes!

Everyone who checks-in on site will be entered for various prize draws valued over $5,000, including a chance to win a TREK e-bike, staycation at the Westin Bayshore Hotel with a VIDA Spa package, SamSara Cycle female bike apparel kit and more!

From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, the bike festival area will provide:

Free bike safety checks and tune-ups by Trek Bicycle

Food trucks, various bike vendors, and a beer garden for all adults

Displays of the latest e-bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes

Free onsite registration with the 529 Garage, the world’s largest digital registration and theft recovery system

Free bike valet parking for all

Cycling BC’s HopOn Kids Zone will also offer free drop-in skills, obstacle courses and games sessions for children between the ages of 3-12

Bike and helmet decoration tent

Free treats for kids including popcorn and ice cream

