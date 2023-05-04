Welcome to the first weekend of May! With the weather finally starting to warm up a bit, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy some fun things to do in Metro Vancouver.

From gallery openings to food festivals and moon gazing to flower picking, there are plenty of events taking place this weekend to check out.

RELATED: 3 Of BC’s Most Popular Parks Will Require Day Passes This Summer

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

TJ Fest – Burnaby’s Popular Street Festival

The event has quietly grown to become one of Burnaby’s largest street festivals. It showcases Taiwanese culture and traditions, as well as introducing visitors to an array of delicious and authentic Taiwanese foods. The best part is the event is free for everyone to attend.

When & Where: May 6 at the Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Ave, Burnaby

Free Entry to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

The Vancouver Art Gallery just launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month between 4 and 8 p.m. This will be replacing the gallery’s by-donation Tuesday admission program. The first free Friday night is this week. During the event, they will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge.

It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the Art Gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years

When & Where: First Friday of every month at the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Royal Canadian International Circus 2023

The Royal Canadian International Circus showcases elite circus artists from all around the world, performing mesmerizing and astounding stunts. They will be at 3 Metro Vancouver cities this month, starting with Surrey this weekend. Tickets are available for their shows from May 4-7 at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

They will also be at the Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver from May 11-14, and Lansdowne Centre in Richmond from May 18-22.

When & Where: May 4-22 in Surrey, Vancouver, and Richmond.

Explore 2 New & Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

This Spring, the Museum of Surrey is launching two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show Opening

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Got Craft Spring Market

Shop local this spring at one of BC’s largest curated market of makers, designers, and small shops.

Taking place this weekend at the Croatian Cultural Centre in East Vancouver, the Spring Market will feature 95+ vendors along with a Mini Makers Area with Kidpreneuers aged 16 years and under, food carts, and swag bags.

When & Where: May 6-7 at the Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair is the biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada, and the first of its kind. Featuring booths by Hong Konger artisans and small businesses, cultural exhibitions, performances, and a variety of cultural events, the fair creates an opportunity for the Hong Konger community, as well as anyone interested in learning more about, to gather and celebrate Hong Konger culture and community.

When & Where: May 7 at the Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Reopens

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction is set to open for the season this Saturday. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Vancouver Amazing Wellness Family Fair in Richmond

The Vancouver Amazing Wellness Family Fair is an all-day exciting event that is being held this weekend at Lipont Place in Richmond. It focuses on promoting health, wellness, beauty, education and learning, and most importantly a balanced lifestyle. Families are welcome to join us for free for this wonderful pre-Mother’s Day celebration.

When & Where: May 7 at Lipont Place, 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Wine and Words: Dimsum with the Authors

Join Word Vancouver and the LiterASIAN Festival for an afternoon of food and festivities! This fundraiser will include dim sum, wine tastings, author readings, and live and silent auctions. All event proceeds go to supporting this year’s Word Vancouver literary festival in September.

When & Where: May 7 at the Floata Seafood Restaurant, 180 Keefer St, Vancouver

La Pizza Week Vancouver

La Pizza Week just started this week and will run until next week. There are over 20 locations participating with some amazing flavours and deals You can check out a location near you on their website map.

When & Where: May 1-14 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

DOXA: Documentary Film Festival

The 22nd edition of the DOXA Documentary Film Festival, the largest documentary film festival in Western Canada, is set to return from May 4 to May 14, 2023. Across various theatrical venues in the city, DOXA will showcase a lineup of essential and intellectually stimulating documentaries, providing a shared cinematic experience for both filmmakers and audiences alike.

When & Where: May 4- 14 at various venues in Vancouver

Grafting – Dance Theatre Show

Presented by Blackout Art Society, this dance theatre is a courageous survival story of a Yazidi woman who escapes her condition and comes to Canada as a refugee.

When & Where: May 5-7 at The Annex – Vancouver Civic Theatres, 823 Seymour St, Vancouver

Mother’s Day Sip & Shop at Lulu Island Winery

Looking to Treat your Mom to a relaxing day out? Lulu Island Winery is hosting a Mother’s Day Sip & Shop Weekend Market featuring locally made crafts while enjoying some BC Wines. There will also be a special Mother’s Day mini reading event. Admission and parking for the market is free.

When & Where: May 6 – 7 at the Lulu Island Winery, 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Spring Fling Drag Brunch

Havana Vancouver presents: A Spring Fling Drag Brunch. Xanax & Mx Bukuru are back to host & perform, sharing the floor with Vancouver’s best: Bebo, Wan-ting Moi, Human Girl, & Havana’s own Mikki Wikki! Tickets are available by the table, and include entry and a donation to QMUNITY.

When & Where: May 6 at Havana Vancouver, 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cherry Blossoms season coming to an end

The beautiful cherry blossom festival is coming to an end. So if you still want to catch some beautiful photos, we suggest you go ASAP as most of them are gone. Tons of photos has been captured throughout Vancouver this past week, and it is simply beautiful.

If you want the ultimate experience, you can plan a photo op at one of the most beautiful spots around the city.

Tulip Festival Season is Ending Soon

The tulip season has brought with it the chance for visitors to witness the bloom of millions of flowers across fields bursting with vibrant colors. However, it is quickly coming to an end. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival will be closing this weekend May 7, whilst the Abbotsford Tulip Festival will be closing next week.

If you’re up for a little trip, you can also visit some tulip festivals just south of the border in Washington state.

Vancouver Opera presents Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman

Vancouver Opera (VO) will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with 3 shows of The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world’s greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike. The Flying Dutchman features the magnificent music of Wagner performed by a stellar international cast, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra & Chorus led by maestro Leslie Dala (Orfeo ed Euridice).

When & Where: April 29, May 4th & 7th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza, Cambie St & Georgia St W, Vancouver

Delta Youth Theatre Presents Shrek The Musical Jr

Delta Youth Theatre’s is featuring an innovative four-cast show model that maximizes opportunities for its students. They will be performing Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical.

When & Where: April 5-15 at the Equinox Theatre, 750 – 53rd Street, South Delta

Go Moon Gazing

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac the May full Moon marked a time of increasing fertility, a near end to late frosts, and plants in bloom.

The Flower Moon will appear at its fullest on May 5th at 10:30pm

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be playing against the Minnesota United at BC Place this Saturday.

When & Where: May 6 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to the fifth of May and is a celebration to honor Mexican culture and heritage. This year there are a number of events all around Metro Vancouver that you can check out, including Lucha Libre at the Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, and Cinco de Mayo Party at 318 Keary St, New Westminster.

There are also a number of boat parties, pub crawls and celebration at local pubs and bars, inlcuding Red Truck Brewery, The Lamplighter Public House.

Art Vancouver – International Art Fair

This international contemporary art fair is set to showcase the artwork of galleries and artists from Canada and beyond. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 and will feature an eclectic mix of exhibitors from around the world. With the addition of new artists and galleries, this year’s fair promises to celebrate a diverse lineup of voices and perspectives, making it Western Canada’s largest international art fair.

Ongoing Things To Do

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Go Bowling in Burnaby

It has recently been announced that Burnay’s iconic (and last) bowling alley, Revs, has been forced to sell its land. A development company has purchased the property and intends to build 2-3 high towers on it approximately one year from now. Until then, Revs will remain open.

So before it’s gone forever, this weekend may be a good chance for you to go play some games and reminisce about the old times.

When & Where: Before next year at REVS 5502 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

May 6: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

May 13: The Wolf and the Lion

May 20: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

May 27: Katak the Brave Beluga

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves