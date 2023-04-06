The Vancouver Amazing Wellness Family Fair is an all-day exciting event that is being held on May 7th, 2023, Sunday 10am-6pm, at Lipont Place in Richmond. It focuses on promoting health, wellness, beauty, education and learning, and most importantly a balanced lifestyle. Families are welcome to join us for free for this wonderful pre-Mother’s Day celebration.

The fair will feature a range of activities that aim to educate and inspire families to prioritize their health and wellness. Professionals such as chiropractors, physiotherapists, nurses, aromatherapists and beauty consultants will provide free body assessments and consultations to attendees. Visitors can also explore unique pampering and health services available at various stations.

Our education and learning section will present distinctive summer and regular programs catering to children of all ages, an online tutoring platform, as well as consultants who provide guidance on university admissions.

But that’s not all; the fair will also have scheduled workshops for visitors to pre-register and attend such as topics on real estate buying, health & wellness, instant cooking, and parenting tips. And visitors can also look forward to many interactive activities, such as taking photos with mini supercars and enjoying other fun activities. Admission to the fair is free, but VIP guests who register early will receive a goodie bag upon entry (while quantity lasts)

To celebrate Mother’s Day, we have also arranged a special guest’s interview – Dr. Carol Lee. She will share her unique experience as a Forensic Pathologist/Song lyrics writer , and her parenting tips as a mother of 3 children.



The Vancouver Amazing Wellness Family Fair promises to be an unforgettable event for families. It offers a great opportunity to learn about health and wellness while having fun with loved ones. So, mark your calendars for May 7th, 2023, and join us at Lipont Place in Richmond for an exciting pre-Mother’s Day celebration.

Register on Eventbrite.