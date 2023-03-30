Vancouver Opera presents Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman
Vancouver Opera (VO) will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world’s greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike. In a stunning new production conceived by director Brian Deedrick (Turnadot) for Vancouver Opera, The Flying Dutchman features the magnificent music of Wagner performed by a stellar international cast, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra & Chorus led by maestro Leslie Dala (Orfeo ed Euridice).
Based on a European maritime legend, The Flying Dutchman tells the haunting story of a man cursed to wander the seas for eternity, and a woman whose self-sacrifice is his only chance at redemption. This tragic love story is the composer’s first masterpiece.
Cast in the role of The Dutchman is Greg Dahl, last seen at Vancouver Opera in Cavalleria Rusticana and Otello. Making their Vancouver Opera debuts are Marjorie Owens as Senta, Richard Wiegold as Daland and Wookyung Kim as Erik. Last seen at Vancouver Opera in Faust, La Bohème and The Merry Widow, Scott Rumble is Steuermann. Last seen as Buttercup at Vancouver Opera’s in H.M.S. Pinafore, Megan Latham is Mary.
The creative team for The Flying Dutchman includes projection designer Wlad Woyno, lighting designer Gerald King, costumer designer Erik Teague and scenic designer Craig Alfredson. The team is joined by assistant director Sawyer Craig, assistant lighting designer Jamie Sweeney, and Women in Musical Leadership Participant Assistant Jennifer Tung. Sets and props were created and built by Vancouver Opera. Costumes are courtesy of Glimmerglass Opera.