Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

CONTEST THEME:

This year’s theme is multiculturalism, diversity and anti-racism. Artwork submitted should address at least one of these themes.

For example, the artwork could be a depiction of the artist’s personal story, their interpretation of what these themes mean, a reflection of the history of these themes in our society, or a message to the viewing public. It is up to the artist.

Through this exhibition, our goal is to educate the viewing public on why multiculturalism and diversity is important and why there is no place for racism in our communities. Education through the arts is one of the many steps we can take to building an anti-racist, diversity-embracing, multicultural society where we can all learn from each other and build stronger communities.

WHO MAY ENTER:

This exhibition is open to novice, emerging or trained artists of all ages. We welcome and encourage submissions from individuals at all levels of their artistic practice.

ACCEPTED MEDIUMS:

Two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork, including, but not limited to, paintings, drawings, photography, digital, mixed media, pottery, woodcarvings, fibre arts and papercrafts.

EXHIBITION LOCATION:

Physical exhibition: Place des Arts located at 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, B.C.

Online exhibition: placedesarts.ca/exhibitions

REVIEW PROCESS:

All submissions will be reviewed by Asian Impact Society and its Exhibition Committee. All artists will be notified of their application status by mid July along with instructions on artwork drop off.

HOW TO APPLY

All artists are required to:

Review the Submission Rules and Guidelines, which include specific instructions on how to submit your work for review. Complete the online entry application form.

Please do not submit original work at the time of application.

“Submission Rules and Guidelines” and “Online Entry Application” can be found on the event landing page at: https://www.asianimpactsociety.com/your-art-your-reflections

Please reach out to the contact person listed should you encounter any difficulties in making your submission online.