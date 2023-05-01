604 Now

Delta Youth Theatre Presents Shrek The Musical Jr

Photo: Eran Sudds Photo / Submitted

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical.  It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.  Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Delta Youth Theatre’s innovative four-cast show model maximizes opportunities for its students. At DYT we value all of our performers. We look to challenge all performers equally and try to strike a balance between using the talents and skills they bring while encouraging them to lean into their areas of growth.

You won’t want to miss Shrek The Musical Jr May 5-14!

Location

Equinox Theatre

750 – 53rd Street
South Delta, BC V4M 3B7 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    May 5

  • End Date

    May 14

  • Tickets

    $32 – $40

