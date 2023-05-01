604 Now

Mother’s Day Sip & Shop at Lulu Island Winery

Looking to Treat your Mom to a relaxing day out? Join us at the Mother’s Day Sip & Shop Weekend Market and discover locally made must haves, taste BC Wines and more at the beautiful Lulu Island Winery.

Special Feature Announcement! Enjoy a Free Mother’s Day Mini Reading by the talented @brittanyscottofficial

May 6th & 7th 1-5pm Lulu Island Winery

16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 1A8

Free Market Admission Free Parking – reserve yours here.

Dog Friendly

Bring your Family & Friends!!!

Rain or Shine

