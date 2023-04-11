Spring Fling Drag Brunch at Havana Vancouver
Havana Vancouver presents: A Spring Fling Drag Brunch
Sunshine’s got us feeling some type of way!!
Xanax & Mx Bukuru are back to host & perform, sharing the floor with Vancouver’s best: Bebo, Wan-ting Moi, Human Girl, & Havana’s own Mikki Wikki!
April 22nd – First Show: 11am | Second Show: 1pm
Tickets are $35 per person, available by the table, & include entry and a donation to QMUNITY. (Food, beverages, tax, and gratuity not included.) Get your tickets here.