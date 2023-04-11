604 Now

Spring Fling Drag Brunch at Havana Vancouver

Spring Fling Drag Brunch at Havana Vancouver

Havana Vancouver presents: A Spring Fling Drag Brunch

Sunshine’s got us feeling some type of way!!

Xanax & Mx Bukuru are back to host & perform, sharing the floor with Vancouver’s best: Bebo, Wan-ting Moi, Human Girl, & Havana’s own Mikki Wikki!

April 22nd – First Show: 11am | Second Show: 1pm

Tickets are $35 per person, available by the table, & include entry and a donation to QMUNITY. (Food, beverages, tax, and gratuity not included.) Get your tickets here.

Back To Calendar

Location

Havana Vancouver

1212 Commercial Drive
Vancouver, BC V5L 3X4 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    April 22

  • Time

    11:00 am - 3:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $35

More Info