18 Summer Fun Activities To Do This Weekend Around Vancouver

This Weekend – July 16-18

Ride The New Eagle Coaster

The massive roller coaster on top of Cypress Mountain just opened up this week. Get a thrilling experience while taking in the views on top of the mountain. If you want to ponder before you take the ride, check out pictures of some riders that enjoyed the Eagle Coaster on opening week.

Plan To Picnic With Sunflowers

Though the Sunflower Festival is not open yet, tickets for the Abbotsford festival go on sale on July 17th. Maan Farms events are highly anticipated and tend to sell out fast, so to get ahead and plan for the amazing field picnics, frolicking amongst the sunflowers and enjoying these attractions. Make getting tickets to the 2021 Sunflower festival a weekend to do.

Enjoy Music In Downtown Langley

Get out and enjoy some live music. The event is happening on Saturday, July 17 from 2-4 pm at McBurney Plaza on 20518 Fraser Highway in Langley. This is a free and family-friendly event put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association is part of the Pick Up Picnic program. You can also check out the beautiful umbrella installation while you’re there.

Free Concerts in Coquitlam

The City of Coquitlam is hosting a Summer concert series with drive-in shows happening this weekend. You will need to pre-register to enjoy the 5th annual concert series. There will be 4 concerts with local artists, food and fun. Register in advance.

Watch a Movie on the Big Screen

Movie theatre’s finally reopened this month and there is a lot to catch up on. There is a great line-up of blockbusters to watch this summer. Marvel’s Black Widow was just released and there have already been some great reviews. A few other movies currently being featured are: Cruella, The Boss Baby: Family Business, F9 The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II, The Forever Purge, and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that just opened in Burnaby.

Get On Some Rides At Playland (OR Enter A Contest To Win PNE Tickets)

Summer isn’t quite the same without a trip to Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, making for a summer evening that will seem like it is out of the move Grease. The Fair at PNE will also be returning in August.

If you love attending check out a contest to win a 4-pack of tickets for entry to Playland at the PNE. Contest closes on July 18th, so be sure to enter this weekend!

On-Going Activities

Experience A Sea Of Lavender

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

FlyOver Hawaii

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this could be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience. The event takes place from June 18 – August 15.

Get Spell Bound At Wings and Wizards

Started this week, Wings and Wizards is being held at BC Place Stadium and entertaining to any wizardry and Harry Potter fans. With over 7,000-sq-ft of event space, using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices. It is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family. If you are undecided, take a sneak peak.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and will be around all summer. Take a peak inside.

Walk Through a Van Gogh Painting

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit has been a popular spot for many since it’s launch earlier this year. Tickets has sold out multiple times, with dates being extended until fall. Now may be the best time to experience this for yourself. Here is a look inside.

Visit Othello Tunnels

One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock fall and landslides, however they finally announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and amazing views and trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.

Check Out The New Rec Room

The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall just opened this past week in Burnaby. This massive amusement area features 2 dinning areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Eat From A Food Truck

No weekend is complete without a delicious food treat. The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Get Treats At One Of BC’s Biggest Candy Stores

Satisfy your cravings at Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which is just steps away from White Rock Beach. The shop boasts having the biggest candy store in the province, with an incredible selection to suit the taste buds of any candy lover.

Catapult Into a Lake

Harrison Hot Springs has a floating water park right on the lake and it opens this weekend on June 26. This crowd-pleasing adventure is equipped with multiple inflatable slides, swings, teeter-totters, and platforms where you can catapult yourself into the water. It’s a perfect way to cool off in high heat and also have a tonne of fun.

Try A New Water Sport

Make the most out of the warm weather while it lasts, and try one of these fun date ideas on water. Have you ever tried water biking through false creek or having a BBQ while floating around Granville island? Well what Better time than now. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, there are Flyboarding in Kelowna or Whitewater Rafting in Whistler. The possibilities are endless, this sunny weekend.

Take Advantage of Translink Discounts on Attractions

As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink is offering riders a 25% discount on hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC while not worrying about the ride. There are also more buses added onto routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your July 16 weekend activities! If you catch a shot you want us to feature, make sure to tag us on Instagram using #604Now.

