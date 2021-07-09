7 Of The Coolest Floaties on Amazon For Floating Down a River This Summer

Editor’s note: We independently source all of the products we feature on 604 Now. If you buy from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Summer is full-swing which means its the best time to enjoy BC’s outdoors. If you don’t have access to a pool, Mother Nature has blessed us with incredible rivers and lakes to enjoy on a warm day.

You’ve likely seen your friends relaxing in donut pool floats or sitting on top of flamingos, and now it’s your turn. Whether you’re looking for something that helps you lounge and read a book or perhaps enjoy with a companion, here are the best pool floats to suit your summer relaxation needs.

Cool Summer Floaties on Amazon

The Black Swan (Technically a Loon)

Float-Eh is a company creates Canadian themed inflatables. This loon pays homage to just that. At about 7×6 ft it can comfortably fit one adult but has enough space to squeeze in two. According to the designer, it’s 30-40% stronger than your average float and they back it up with a 3-year warranty. It’s currently listed for $79.99 with a 4.5 star review.

The Fishing Tube

If casual lounging around isn’t quite your summer scene, this inflatable fishing tube is ideal for reeling in a large catch on the lake or river. Its padded seat features a high adjustable backrest for total comfort, and a built-in cup holder will keep a cold drink within arms reach. Find the heavy duty tube for $300 on Amazon.

Canadian Moose

Another Canadian themed design by Float-Eh, but this time it’s a moose. At 7×4 ft, this floatie makes for a fun pool party or any lake where you want to let people know you’re proudly Canadian. The giant moose conveniently comes with a cup-holder, easy-inflate valves and a loop attachment in case you need to tie this big boy down. It’s currently listed for $84.99 with a 5-star review rating.

Floating Recliner

With over 10,000 reviews and an 4.5 star average rating review, this float recliner with 2 cup holders and heavy duty handles is surely worth considering. Instead of lounging on your couch, why not lounge on water? The inflatable weighs 7.2 lbs and is 71 X 53 inches – perfect for the average adult.

2-Person Inflatable Boat

Own your own boat with this 2-person inflatable raft. The Intex Explorer is a perfect option for those looking to drift or row down a calm lake. There is even a place for oars, which are sold separately. While designed for two, the fine print states its maximum capacity is 210 pounds – something to keep in mind. Check out the listing with a 4.5 start average here.

River Run Inner Tube

Your classic River-run inner tube is a perfect way to float in any lake or river, with heavy duty handles and rope ties to latch onto a boat. The best part of this is the backrest and cupholders for added comfort on water. Find it on Amazon for $92 an average 4.5 star review.

2-Person River Run Sport Lounge

If tubing in pairs is more your thing, this inflatable tube doubles up on the River Run above and results in a sporty lounge for two. The best part? It includes a built-in cooler with lid, making it perfect to float with a friend. The Amazon best seller is currently listed for $146.

Bonus

For The Avocado Lover

If you love guacamole or Avo-toast as most Vancouverites do, you will likely love floating in this giant avocado. The inflatable comes with a ball, which is the pit of course. The coolest part of this product is that the inner part becomes a smaller float for kids, so there’s actually 3 inflatable parts in total. It also comes with its own carrying case. That said, it’s designed for pools and not recommended for lakes or rivers. Find it on Amazon for $62.

