You Can Raft Down a Green River Surrounded By Mountains 2 Hours From Vancouver

Situated just two hours away from Vancouver, Whistler is an idyllic getaway to escape from the city.

It’s even more appealing in the summer, with an abundance of thrilling outdoor activities to take part in during the sunny months.

Among other adventures, the most memorable experiences are the ones you get to share with your close ones surrounded by British Columbia’s natural beauty and by that we mean a green lake in the middle of scenic mountains.

The rafting tour hosted by The Adventure Group is an unforgettable journey you can only embark on during the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncovering British Columbia (@uncoveringbc)



If you decide to book this tour, prepare to get wet. The whitewater wedge rafting adventure takes you through Green Lake and into the rushing rapids of the Green River.

It’s an awesome family-friendly activity as well, as it’s suitable for first-timers, with Class 2 and 3 rapids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncovering British Columbia (@uncoveringbc)



Check in at the base of Cougar Mountain, north of Whistler Village, where you’ll be given a wetsuit and everything else you need to enjoy an afternoon splashing through crashing into the rapids. You’ll then board a bus and be taken to the nearby Green Lake.

The tour is about 2 hours and costs $129.99 per adult. However, The Adventure Group is currently offering summer promotions throughout July and August. You can discover those deals here.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.