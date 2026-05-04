23 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (May 4-10)

It’s another beautiful sunny week in Metro Vancouver, and it’s delivering with tons of things to do. Since the weather is so gorgeous, now’s the perfect time to get out into a garden, take a stroll, and enjoy all the fun events happening outside. Here’s what you can look forward to this week.

RELATED: 53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Featured Events

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Port Coquitlam May Days Kids Bike Race

Taking place right before the iconic May Day Parade, your kids are welcomed to take part in a free, fun, and non-competitive bike race! The event is happening in downtown Port Coquitlam on Saturday, May 9! Following that will be a day packed with activities, from cherished Port Coquitlam traditions to enjoying the community vibes.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Port Coquitlam

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Port Coquitlam May Days Kids Bike Race

Port Coquitlam May Day Parade & Party in the Square

Get ready for community spirit and excitement as downtown Port Coquitlam comes alive for May Day 2026. Join thousands of visitors from across Metro Vancouver for free family fun, vibrant local culture, exciting live entertainment, and the annual May Day Parade.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: 2150 Wilson Ave, Port Coquitlam

🎟️ More Info: Port Coquitlam May Day Parade & Party in the Square

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Markets

Scentuals Spring Market

Discover an outdoor market with local vendors featuring artisan crafts, food, natural skincare products & more, plus Factory discounts at the Scentuals Spring Market! You can look forward to 20% OFF Storewide so you can stock up on all your Scentuals favorites. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of deals up to 70% OFF Factory Seconds. These are incredible deals on slightly imperfect packaging or overstock items—same great quality, fraction of the price!

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Scentuals Factory Store

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Spring Market at the Scentuals Factory Store

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release

Celebrate the arrival of spring with the highly anticipated 2026 Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release Event—your first chance to taste the newest vintages from over 20 acclaimed wineries on the Naramata Bench. Be among the first to swirl, sip, and savour the wines of the season, including newly bottled 2025 Whites and Rosés! Whether you’re a passionate collector or simply love great wine, this is your invitation to experience the excitement, craftsmanship, and unmistakable terroir that make the Naramata Bench a world-class wine destination.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Community College, Downtown Campus Atrium

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Naramata Bench Wines Spring Release

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

A Taste of Ireland

Pace Live presents A Taste of Ireland in Canada for the first time with its flagship production. You’ll laugh, cry, and jig into the night with this Celtic show, performed by World Irish dance champions that bring the spirit and energy of modern Ireland to life on Vancouver Playhouse’s stage.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Playhouse

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: A Taste of Ireland

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Shows

The West Fine Art Show

The popular West Fine Art Show returns with an exceptional group of 21 artists, creating a destination art show that offers breathtaking interpretations of our western Canadian life. Paintings, Sculpture, Glasswork, Music and more will be available during this three day fine art show at the Glass House Estate Winery. A portion of all sales will be going to support Langley Meals on Wheels.

📅 Date: May 8 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Glass House Estate Winery

🎟️ More Info: West Fine Art Show

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is heading back to school! This May, you can find them on the UBC Campus with space for 70 vendors, offering all kinds of cards for collectors and casual fans alike.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: The Robert Lee Centre

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show

The Secret Plant Show

If you’ve got a green thumb, you’ll definitely want to drop by this plant show. Whether you’re just a fledgling grower or a professional planter, you’ll definitely be amazed by the offerings at the Secret Plant Show. Take part in workshops, shop local vendors, and learn all there is to know about B.C.’s local flora.

📅 Date: May 9 – 10, 2026

📍 Location: Bonsor Banquet Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Secret Plant Show

Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper & Photograph Show & Sale

This year, the Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper, & Photograph Show & Sale takes place in the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre lobby in Burnaby. You can expect a number of dealers offering a wide array of curated goods. This includes postcards, ephemera, maps, postal history, documents, photographs and so much more on display and available for sale.

📅 Date: May 9, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Postcard Club’s Postcard, Paper & Photograph Show & Sale

Talks + Showcases

After Dark: Retro Science – 80s Edition

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Vancouver’s Expo ’86, party like it’s the 80s at Science World After Dark: Retro Science! This 19+ night throws you into a neon-soaked world of sci-fi, synths, and seriously weird science. Jump back to the future with a life-sized DeLorean—word! Live out your Marty McFly dreams and see the iconic time machine IRL, flux capacitor and all. Then, battle it out in sci-fi trivia for a shot at Ultimate Trivia Nerd, with top contenders advancing to the grand finale.

📅 Date: May 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: After Dark: Retro Science – 80s Edition

Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe

Neil deGrasse Tyson is taking the stage at the Orpheum to talk all about life beyond Earth. From the search for habitable planets to liquid water on Mars, audiences will be taken on a journey to ponder that ever-elusive question about whether or not we are truly alone in the universe.

📅 Date: May 4, 2026

📍 Location: The Orpheum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

May 5 – 17: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 5, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 7 – 9, Commodore Ballroom

Whether you’re partying at a concert, basking in the spring sunshine, or trying out a new restaurant, your schedule is going to look more fun than ever with all these events.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.