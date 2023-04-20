April showers can be long and persistent, but don’t let a little rain dampen your spirits. There are so many fun things happening this weekend in Vancouver to check out.

From parades to beautiful spring blooms, there are so many fun and free things to do this weekend that you will not want to miss out on.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Earth Day Celebrations

This and next week, locals can come together to celebrate Earth Day, which takes place on April 22nd. There are many cities in Metro Vancouver that will be hosting events that focus on raising awareness about the importance of preserving our planet. Most of these events are free to attend and a great way to spend a day with friends and family. Here are a few that you can check out this Saturday:

FREE – Vancouver’s Earth Day Event at Trout Lake Community Centre from 11 am to 2 pm

FREE – Vancouver’s Earth Day Event at Everett Crowley Park from 11 am – 3 pm

FREE – North Vancouver’s Earth Day Event at Moodyville Park from 10 am to 2 pm

FREE – Coquitlam’s Earth Day Event at Town Centre Park from 11 am to 3 pm

FREE – Langley’s Earth Day Event at Douglas Park from 10 am – 2 pm

FREE – Maple Ridge Earth Day Event at Memorial Peace Park from 10 am to 2 pm

FREE – Richmond’s Earth Week hosts a number of events and workshops throughout the week

FREE – Richmond’s McArthurGlen Recyle Your Fashion event – donate your used clothing and receive 10% discount voucher

FREE – Next Week – Surrey will hosting their ‘Party for the Planet‘, which is the largest Earth Day Celebration in BC.

Science World Free Entry with Recycled Device with Telus

On Saturday, take advantage of Telus’ one-day Earth Day event at Science World by trading in any outdated cellphones, tablets, smartwatches, or AirPods in exchange for a complimentary general admission ticket.

Not only will you receive this special offer, but you’ll also gain insight into the significance of recycling electronic devices, and supporting the planet’s well-being. Engage with the interactive station to broaden your understanding of recycling, biodiversity, and the environment.

Where & When: April 22 at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade returns this Saturday after being cancelled for the past three years. The parade, featuring floats, live music and dancers, and community groups, will begin and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple, and the procession of over 2,500 participants will travel through various streets before returning to the Temple.

When & Where: April 22 at Dasmesh Darbar Gurdwara, 12885 85 Ave, Surrey

BrickCan: BC’s Largest LEGO Festival

Metro Vancouver will be hosting the popular adult LEGO fan convention BrickCan from April 20 to 23, 2023. This is a popular event with sold out tickets. Those lucky enough to be attending the event will enjoy some of the largest displays of LEGO creations in BC.

When & Where: April 20 – 23 at River Rock Casino Richmond, 8811 River Rd, Richmond

Burnaby’s Food Truck Block Party

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Burnaby this spring, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s free to attend. The festival is set to take place in Burnaby at a new location within the BCIT parking lot and will take place over 2 days.

When & Where: April 22 at BCIT, 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

The Granville Flea presents SAVE THE BEAUMOUNT

Join the Granville Flea for an exciting event featuring exceptional streetwear, vintage clothing, and collectibles vendors, while also raising awareness for the Beaumont Studios’ current struggles during the post-COVID climate and ongoing inflation.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 am to 6 pm, this is an all-ages gathering that includes music and great food. You can purchase general admission tickets online for $5 or $8 at the door, with partial proceeds going directly to the Beaumont Studios.

Play at the Carnival

This weekend, Guildford Town Centre in Surrey will continue their week long carnival event. This will be the last one of the season though before they return to the region next season. So if you haven’t yet gone to the carnival yet, you should definitely check it out this weekend.

When & Where: April 14 – 23 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Tulip Festival Galore

The return of tulip season has brought with it the chance for visitors to witness the bloom of millions of flowers across fields bursting with vibrant colors. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival reopens this week, joining the Abbotsford Tulip Festival which just opened last week.

If you’re up for a little trip, you can also visit some tulip festivals just south of the border in Washington state.

Cherry Blossoms in full bloom

All the blossoms are now in full bloom, and if you want to catch some beautiful photos, we suggest you go soon. Tons of photos has been captured throughout Vancouver this past week, and it is simply beautiful. So if you experience some sunshine this weekend, definitely check out a spot near you and absorb in the beauty before they’re gone.

If you want the ultimate experience, you can plan a photo op at one of the most beautiful spots around the city.

Bike the Blossoms Tour

Bike the Blossoms is a guided bike tour hosted by the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival and Velopalooza. It offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the city’s cherry blossom trees from the seat of a bicycle.

When & Where: April 22 at John Hendry Park (Trout Lake Park), 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Spring Craft Fair at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Over 110 local artists, crafters and vendors at the 2nd annual Spring Craft Fair taking place at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this Saturday. The craft fair runs from 10am to 4pm with craft classes, contests, and food to enjoy.

When & Where: April 22 at the Cloverdale Agriplex Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Aethernet – International Dance Day + Flash Mob

Ever wanted to be part of a Flash Mob? Well now may be your chance. Kinesis Dance somatheatro is inviting everyone to join them for International Dance Day 2023.

They will be hosting free community workshops on April 22 and 23, in preparation for their public presentation / flash mob dance on April 29, at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When & Where: April 22-23 (workshops location TBA) and 29th (performance at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

New West Flea

Discover an exciting new marketplace opening this Sunday. Admission to the market is free, and bargain seekers can browse through a large array of merchandise, clothing, tools, household goods, vehicle parts, and much more. The public can even reserve a table to sell their own wares during the event, which will run from 11 am to 6 pm. Food, snacks, and beverages will also be on sale for your convenience.

When & Where: April 23 at 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster

Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023

This10-day festival starts this Friday with participating breweries across Vancouver. A number of features events will be taking place at various brewery tasting rooms / lounges around the city. This includes tasting tours, live music and much more.

When & Where: April 21-30 at various locations around Metro Vancouver

Vancouver International Wine Festival

This 9 day festival starts this Saturday and will feature 147 wineries from 17 countries and over 800 types of wine. There are a number of events available for purchase, starting with wine tastings from $45. This will definitely be a fun event for wine lovers.

When & Where: April 23-30 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Ongoing Things To Do

Pitch and Putt

Central Park and Kensington Pitch & Putt in Burnaby are open for the season. An 18 hole game is only $11, so it is the perfect budget friendly day activity for friends and family. There are also a number of other Pitch and Putt course around Metro Vancouver that you can explore, but they are all equally fun.

When & Where: various locations in Vancouver

Disco Inferno! The Encore: The World’s Only Interactive Disco Musical

Russian Hall in Vancouver is hosting a series of dance party shows. This is a relaxing comedy show where the audience and the performers are mingling together. The audience can take park, dance or just sit back and relax the show.

When & Where: April 20-22 at The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Filipino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. There are 9 restaurants with 12 locations participating this year throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: April 1-31 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event runs daily until April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

April 22: The LEGO Movie

April 29: My Neighbour Totoro

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver