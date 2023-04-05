Bike the Blossoms: A Tour of Vancouver’s Most Stunning Cherry Blossom Trees
Springtime in Vancouver is a magical season, with the city bursting into life as cherry blossom trees bloom with vibrant pink and white flowers.
There’s no better way to experience this natural spectacle than by bike. You can leisurely glide underneath the cherry blossom trees, soaking up the beauty.
Bike The Blossoms Vancouver
Bike the Blossoms is a guided bike tour hosted by the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival and Velopalooza. It offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the city’s cherry blossom trees from the seat of a bicycle.
The event takes place on April 22, 2023, from 11 am – 2 pm. Starting at the John Hendry Park (Trout Lake Park), and concludes at Scavenger Coffee in Downtown.
Anyone can join, regardless of age or cycling ability. It’s an excellent opportunity to get some exercise, enjoy the spring weather, and appreciate the natural beauty of Vancouver.
What to expect
The ride will take participants through a series of tunnels of the stunning hot pink Kanzan cherry blossom cultivar on the east side.
- 11:00 AM – The event will kick off at John Hendry Park with a brief opening remark.
- 11:30 AM – An instruction session will be provided to ensure that everyone is ready and comfortable for the ride.
- 11:45 AM – Ride will begin, taking participants on a leisurely journey through some of the most beautiful cherry blossom sights in the city.
- 2:00 PM – The ride is expected to conclude by 2:00 PM. This gives attendees plenty of time to take in the scenery and enjoy the fresh air.
After the ride, participants will gather under a grove of cherry trees. Scavenger Coffee will be serving coffee and tea for everyone to enjoy. This will be the perfect opportunity to reflect on the beauty of the ride, share stories with fellow riders, and enjoy the company of other nature lovers.
