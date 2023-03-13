It’s the most wonderful time of the year—when a sea of pink can be seen taking over Vancouver streets. The arrival of cherry blossoms in Vancouver has a long-standing history that symbolizes Spring has truly sprung.

Some buds have already started to blossom, but early to mid April is typically the best time to catch them in all their glory.

Check out the best spots to soak up the bright pinks in full bloom this year. You can also learn more about the annual Cherry Blossom Festival here.

Best Streets for Cherry Blossoms in Vancouver