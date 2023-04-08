2nd Annual Spring Fling Craft Fair Cloverdale
Come down and support OVER 110 local artists, crafters and vendors at our 2nd annual Spring Craft Fair. This year, it will be held in the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.
Lots of prizes to be won! Grab a Hot Dog from the fabulous Hot Dog Hill or an Ice from Kona Ice and stroll our more than 110 vendors! Parking is Free but limited so consider car pooling!
Kids can make a card for mom (mother’s day is just around the corner) or they can color and enter the coloring contest for a chance to win a fun prize.
BOOK A CRAFTING CLASS! Release your inner crafter and make a fun front door sign, or bring a T-shirt and you can INK a fun design on it. Pre-registration is a good idea, but is first come first served, so it would be a good idea.
Participation in a class gets you free entry into the event. Signup here.
The craft fair runs from 10am to 4pm. Door Sign Class starts at 1:15 and the T-Shirt class starts at 10:30. Check in at the entrance using the pre-purchased ticket line. (Please note: classes need a minimum number of participants to run – they may be canceled if not enough pre register)
Tickets are $5.00 each and Kids under 12 are free. (Early Bird ticket pricing on until April 15. at Eventbrite.)