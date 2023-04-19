Disco Inferno! The Encore
We’re are back for more! After an incredibly successful first run (thank you so SO much), we decided that we have to bring it back.
Disco Inferno is HALF actual discotheque, set in 1976, with YOU as the guests, dancers and mingling crowd, and HALF musical comedy for your viewing enjoyment. So you can take your pick; Dance or Sit Back and Enjoy. Or Both!
You may end up coming multiple times because every night features different dance and roller groups, and every night has the potential for a different ending.
Featuring original music by 2021 Best Comedy Album Juno nominee, Shirley Gnome, and creation/direction by the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret’s Kat Single-Dain, in a collaboration that can only result in THE WORLD’S ONLY INTERACTIVE DISCO MUSICAL (that we’ve ever heard of….) We all need a disco now and then and we think the time is NOW. Leave your cares at the door, or burn them on the dance floor, for this is a night for the shared joy of living.
Doors at 7:30pm
Show starts at 8pm
*Ticket includes afterparty from 10pm-12am. Get your tickets on Eventbrite here.
Refunds may be requested up to 48 hours prior to your show time. The Eventbrite fee will be charged to the buyer in the case of a refund. No refunds will be made less than 48 hours from Showtime!