25 Fun Things To Do In And Around Vancouver This Weekend (Oct 15-17)

October is half-done, which means a tonne of scary things to do in Metro Vancouver.

Whether you are into ghouls and goblins, haunted houses, or a family-friendly pumpkin patch adventure, there is no shortage of options. As a matter of fact this weekend you have a number of both fun and scary options to partake in.

If you find yourself looking for fun things to do around Vancouver, here is your weekend roundup.

This Weekend – October 15-17

Do An Xtreme Maze In A Haunted Theatre

The Xtreme Fear Maze Haunted House has been open and is scaring thrill-seekers all the way up to Halloween. In addition to rooms of terror, monsters and chilling haunted houses… the maze actually takes place is a real haunted theatre.

Experiences Tales From The Graves

Starting this weekend, Fort Langley is hosting their outdoor Graves Tales again for adults only. Don’t miss your chance to hear about tales of love, mystery, burials, and hair-raising amputations during Fort Langley National Historic Site’s annual Grave Tales.

Take A Stroll Through A Home Show If you enjoy walks at Ikea and watching the home renovation channel this may be your perfect weekend activity. The Vancouver Fall Home Show is returning for their 39th year at the Vancouver Convention centre fro October 14-21, and tickets are on sale now for only $16 for general adult admission. Visit Donnelly The Seal At The Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium welcomed their new furry rescue this week, Donnelly, the seal. She was severely injured in a boating accident in the waters of the Indian Arm, but thankfully survived after being rescued. Unfortunately due to the lost of her vision, she cannot be released back to nature. However, she has since recovered and you can visit her yourself at the aquarium starting this week.

On-Going Things To Do

Get Spooked At A Haunted Maze

From now until October 31, 2021, this haunted corn maze at Maan Farms is a number of horrifyingly fun experiences. There are a number of options to explore. Described as the ‘scariest corn maze in Canada’, Maan Farms is back at it again and will also have 2 additional terrifying experiences to keep you on your toes.

Find Lost Souls in Gastown

The Lost Souls of Gastown haunted walking tour is back. Guided only by lamplight, tour-goers will get spooked as they’re told eerie tales of our city’s early history as they venture through cobblestone streets. Expect a shocking finale to this evening performance-theatre experience.

Grab A Pumpkin, Go On a Hay Ride

It’s officially acceptable to start decorating your home with fall pumpkins and take cute pictures. A number of charming pumpkin patches exist around Metro Vancouver. Some of them offering rides, farm animals, kids attractions, and of course pumpkins. Although not all are open, check our the list of local pumpkin patches and choose your adventure.

Lose Yourself In A Van Gogh Painting One Last Time

Only around for a little while longer, the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit has been a popular spot for many since its launch earlier this year. Tickets has sold out multiple times, with dates being extended until October 31. This is the last month to experience this for yourself if you haven’t already, or go one more time if you wish. Here is a look inside.

Experience a Haunted Carnival at Playland

Playland’s Hallowed Eves Nights return this weekend. This year’s theme is described as having a “Caravan of Curiosities” rolling into town and taking over the entire park with firebreathers, contortionists, a resentful puppet, and other oddities.

Visit This Epic House of Horrors

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, in Surrey reopened on October 1, 2021. Previously known as Potter’s Haunted Houses, it has been on hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it is now back with improvements and new safety rules and extremely chilling haunted houses to explore.

Get On A Halloween Train

The Bear Creek Mini Golf & Scream Train is officially open. This Halloween themed fun pumpkin train ride will be onboarding passengers through October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For $10, kids get a train ride, treat and a pumpkin. Kids under 2 are free, and you don’t have to purchase your tickets online.

Go to Pumpkin Town

Laity Pumpkin Patch South in Maple Ridge has created an entire village made entirely of pumpkins. In addition to that, they also have a host of other attractions that screams fall in the best way possible. This is a great place to visit for those seasonal fall pictures, and of course pumpkins.

Get Your Fill of Pumpkin Waffles, Wine or Ice Cream

Make sure to visit Krause Berry Farms and get their limited seasonal pumpkin waffles. Also, visit the winery to pick up some fruit wine (suggest Apple) for your fall dinners. Similarly, Maan Farms has come back with their pumpkin-spiced ice-cream in mini pumpkins that are delicious and photo-worthy. Yes, both places also have pumpkin patches.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko” started last week. The exhibit will look at the couples collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Dine In a Haunted Restaurant

There are plenty of great places to eat in Metro Vancouver, however keeping with the fall and Halloween theme why not try your hand at one that is haunted? Get your spook on while having a meal at one of these reportedly haunted restaurants in Metro Vancouver.

Discover Hidden Lounges and Speakeasies

What started as murmurs surrounded by a hint of secrecy, a new hidden lounge opened up in Chinatown, and it is one worth checking out—if you have the password that is. As a matter of fact, it’s not the only. If you’re up for more mystery, check out some of the other Vancouver speakeasies and secret bars.

Be Amazed At The Moon and Back Gallery

An impressive immersive experience just reopened in Richmond and it is absolutely stunning. The Moon and Back Gallery has a series of rooms with augmented virtual reality. The experience will make you smile, bring your pictures to life, and is truly out of this world.

Get Lost in a Maze

The Chilliwack Corn Maze has opened up at Greendale Acres. This is the 23rd maze, and this time will feature 12 acres of adventure and the word “WANDER” within the maze itself. One-time tickets as well as seasonal passes are available.

Check Out The Cool Voxel Bridge

Cambie Street Bridge has a new digital and artistic makeover that is a true combination of art and technology. The underside of the bridge has been transformed into the digital world of Voxel Bridge. This is Vancouver Biennale’s latest public art work installation. Using augmented reality (AR) and blockchain technology the space will become an interactive 3-D world.

Catch a Movie on the Big Screen

Fall is a perfect time to hit the movie theatres with some buttery popcorn. There is are some blockbusters to watch out for, including the latest Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Opening this weekend is the much anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as The Addams Family 2.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that just opened in Burnaby.

Start The Halloween Festivities with a Wizard Themed Drink

Unleash your inner Harry Potter and experience this unique wizard-themed bar which has just started. The Wizard’s Den will have you creating boozy potions of your own and learning how to “perfect your brew.” The location is hidden to the public so you will need to get tickets to enjoy the secrets of being a boozy wizard.

Enjoy A Nice Fall Walk

There’s nothing better than the crisp days of Fall in BC. Something about the smell in the air and the leaves on the ground brings new life to the city. This Friday and Saturday is looking to be the perfect fall weather to go explore the city and see the changing colours. It is the perfect time to go for a walk, reset, and get into the Autumn mood.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. There is even an educational program available for kids. Take advantage of the exhibit on now.

Play A Round of Mini Golf

Try putting around and check out some of the best places to play mini golf. Fun for all ages, this activity is exciting for both families and friends while they spend a few hours in some friendly competition. This also makes for an excellent date idea.

Shop For Halloween Costumes & Decor

This past month, Spirit Halloween stores have already started to pop-up all over Metro Vancouver. While some people were confused by these storefronts showing up so early, others were very excited. If you are into spooky fun, check out the stores that are open now. Or you can also browse Amazon, we have rounded up the year’s best costumes and some of the best Halloween decor available right now.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

