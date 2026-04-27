24 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (Apr 27-May 3)

April is coming to a close; and with that, Metro Vancouver is bringing one last batch of things to do this final week. Spring is in full swing, so take advantage of that upcoming sunshine on the weekend to plan out all your fun. Whether you’re frolicking through tulip fields or partying all night at a concert, here’s what’s on offer.

Featured Events

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour. Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers

Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The West Coast Amusements Carnival is rolling back into Coquitlam Centre from April 16 to April 25, and if you grew up in the Lower Mainland, you probably have at least one unhinged memory from this place. They’re known for bringing the full package: over 100 rides and attractions that range from full-on scream machines (like the Zipper or Kamikaze) to classics like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, and bumper cars. If spinning upside down isn’t your vibe, you’ll still find plenty to do—think funhouses, kids’ rides, and game booths stacked with neon plushies and knock-off Pikachus.

📅 Date: April 16 – 25, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Concacaf House

Concacaf is launching Concacaf House, taking place at Jack Poole Plaza from April 26-30, as the first in a series of “fan-facing activations” that are bringing the Confederation’s presence to life during the FIFA World Cup. Free public programming will be available all throughout the event. This includes The Kicks of Concacaf, The Vault, a Skills Zone, Sit Soccer, and Gaming Zone. You can also swing by the Chill Zone, with its ice cream flavours inspired by the cultures that shape Concacaf on offer.

📅 Date: April 26-30, 2026

📍 Location: Jack Poole Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Concacaf House: 41 for One

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Botanica Flower Festival

Each year, the Botanica Flower Festival comes alive with a vibrant celebration of spring where flowers unfold to reveal a spectrum of beautiful colours. Expect 13 acres, 1.5 million bulbs, and surprises around every corner.

📅 Date: April 9 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Botanica Flower Festival

Markets

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Nikkei Spring Bazaar

The Nikkei Spring Bazaar returns this May, transforming the Nikkei Centre into a bustling marketplace filled with local Japanese treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener looking for the perfect addition at the Plant Sale, or a treasure hunter browsing the flea market and artisan craft stalls, there is something for everyone.

📅 Date: May 2, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Spring Bazaar 2026

Toonie Tuesday – Grass Sod At Just $2/Roll

It’s Toonie Tuesday with Western Turf Farms! Every Tuesday, their sod is priced at just $2/roll! This is perfect for tackling your lawn project one section at a time – or going all in on that full yard refresh. No order is too small!

📅 Date: April 28, 2026

📍 Location: Western Turf Farms

🎟️ More Info: Toonie Tuesday

Food + Drink Experiences

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

Surf & Turf Sunday

Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

The Vancouver Hong Kong Fair– Canada’s largest celebration of Hong Konger culture– returns on Sunday, May 3, taking over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for its fifth year. What began as a small community gathering has grown into a full-day cultural experience that brings together local and newcomer Hong Kongers, along with the broader community, to share in the creativity, energy, and everyday culture of Hong Kong.

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

April 28 – May 3: Vancouver Canadians vs. Hillsboro Hops

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 2-3, Rogers Arena

And that’s it for April in Metro Vancouver. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for all those upcoming events. With May right around the corner, there’s going to be tons more to do in the beautiful Spring weather. Get ready for another amazing month coming soon!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.