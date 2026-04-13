Sports & Recreation

Toonie Tuesday – Grass Sod At Just $2/Roll

toonie tuesday

Photo by: Western Turf Farms

EVENT INFO

Location

Western Turf Farms

39183 No 5 Rd, Abbotsford, BC V3G 2G3

Start Date

April 10

End Date

April 28

Tickets

Free

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It’s Toonie Tuesday with Western Turf Farms!

Every Tuesday, their sod is priced at just $2/roll! This is perfect for tackling your lawn project one section at a time – or going all in on that full yard refresh. No order is too small!

If you’re interested, you can pre-order your rolls now and pick them up at the farm on Tuesday. You can order by calling 604-850-6660 or emailing [email protected]. Pick up is only available from the farm in Abbotsford, so be sure to take advantage of this amazing deal and get started on your lawn projects!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 10 – 28, 2026. Every Tuesday.

📍 Location: Western Turf Farms

🎟️ More Info: Toonie Tuesday

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