It’s Toonie Tuesday with Western Turf Farms!

Every Tuesday, their sod is priced at just $2/roll! This is perfect for tackling your lawn project one section at a time – or going all in on that full yard refresh. No order is too small!

If you’re interested, you can pre-order your rolls now and pick them up at the farm on Tuesday. You can order by calling 604-850-6660 or emailing [email protected]. Pick up is only available from the farm in Abbotsford, so be sure to take advantage of this amazing deal and get started on your lawn projects!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 10 – 28, 2026. Every Tuesday.

📍 Location: Western Turf Farms

🎟️ More Info: Toonie Tuesday