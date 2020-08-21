Here’s Everything Happening In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

It looks like the weather is cooling back down soon, so it’s time to get out and enjoy Vancouver while you can. From flower festivals to pirate adventures, there’s lots to do in the city.

So, while keeping safety measures in mind, here’s 15 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

The “most fun on four tires” will be available to experience from Aug. 22nd to the 30th. Gather those in your bubble for a drive through Hastings Park to experience Fair favourites right from the comfort of your own vehicle. In addition Playland will also be open with a rare evening slot this weekend only.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St

Burnaby’s outdoor museum recently reopened, so you can return to the 1920’s. Burnaby Village Museum’s carousel will remain closed, however, but of course there’s plenty more to do.

When: Now open, 11 am-4:30 pm

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

While many events are off-limits this summer, you can still visit Twilight Drive-In Theatre. Located in Langley, you can catch many films this weekend, including Minions and Furious 7, while Saturday is showing E.T. and Ready Player One.

When: Times vary

Where: 260th Street & Fraser Highway

If you’re looking for something different to do with the kids this weekend, check out Pirate Adventures. Here, you can board a pirate ship and set sail near Granville Island, all while enjoying an interactive theatre show.

When: Weekends, from 11 am-7:45 pm

Where: 1820 Mast Tower Road, Vancouver

Support The Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is open to the public once more. So, this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Open now

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public in June. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

While trips must stick to B.C. spots, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. You just have to plan your visit to Flyover Canada ahead of time with a booking.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

Enjoy the beauty of hundreds of flowers near Cultus Lake this summer, with this two-month long festival. For just $5 a person, who can say no?

When: Now until Sunday September 20th, 2020

Where: Cultus Lake – 4215 Wilson Road, Yarrow

If Cultus Lake is a little out of your way, Richmond is hosting a sunflower festival of its own. Here, you can explore more than 20 varieties of sunflowers and dahlias over eight acres of land.

When: 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday, 7 pm Saturday, Sunday

Where: 12900 Steveston Hwy

VanDusen Botanical Garden is open to the public, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

The Brentwood Great Takeout is happening every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm. Here, you can choose from some of the best food trucks, including REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.

When: Every weekend until September 26th.

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue

The Vancouver Canucks are welcoming fans back through food, this summer. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park are both open for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

For something different this weekend, you can cool off at Big Splash Water Park. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

This summer, four of Vancouver’s pools are open to the public—with safety measures in place. So that means you have to book your 90-minute slot ahead of time.

When: Book a time online

Where: Kitsilano, Maple Grove, Second Beach and New Brighton pools

So, what are you going to get up to in Vancouver this weekend?

