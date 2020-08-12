The PNE Bucket List: Fun Ways To Experience The Fair Before Summer Is Over

Every Vancouverite knows it’s just not summer until you’ve experienced all the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has to offer.

While it may not look the same as previous years due to the ongoing pandemic—the beloved summertime tradition is back in a whole new way.

It almost didn’t return this year but luckily for us, organizers were able to make some modifications to the festivities in order to abide by the province’s COVID safety measures.

After months of being in quarantine—visitors can now get out and enjoy all the entertainment at one of B.C.’s greatest outdoor attractions.

Here’s all the fun ways to experience the 2020 PNE before summer ends:

Playland

As of August. 1st, most of the rides you know and love are accessible at Playland in a safe and clean environment. All guests over the age of three are provided with a free mask that you’re required to wear throughout the park.

Enjoy family-friendly classics like the Merry-Go-Round, Tea Cups, Sea-to-Sky Swinger, Balloon Explorers, Rock ‘n’ Cars and Kettle Creek Mine Coaster.

Thrill-seekers can hop on The Beast, AtmosFear, Music Express, Pirate Ship, Gladiator, Revelation and everyone’s favourite: the Wooden Roller Coaster.

Playland’s must-have eats will be available, including their famous Fundunkers mini donuts, Triple O’s and candy floss.

It’s important to note Playland is only open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays until September 7 and guests should book a time slot in advance online since capacity is limited.

In addition, the venue will be completely cashless for retail and food and drink purchases. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted and it will be recommended to use ‘tap’ to further limit contact.

Taste of the PNE – PNE Fair Drive-Thru Experience

The “most fun on four tires” will be available to experience from Aug. 22nd to the 30th (closed Monday, Aug. 24th).

Gather those in your bubble for a drive through Hastings Park to experience Fair favourites right from the comfort of your own vehicle, including:

SuperDogs Tail-Gate Party

Join the SuperDogs for a Tail-Gate Party unlike any other.

Watch the dogs as they run, jump and fly in this interactive yet socially distanced event. Each show runs for 10 minutes.

Dino Drive

You can take a drive through the Prehistoric ages as you pass by several life-size dinosaurs, including a 50′ Brachiosaurus, a Triceratops and the mighty T-Rex.

Farm Animals

Several barnyard animals will be on display for an extra dose of cuteness.

Summer Celebration Reverse Parade

Become part of all the action by honking your horn and waving as you drive through a reverse parade route line, along with a series of dancers and costumed characters.

Good Mood Food

Lift your spirits with the best Fair food from Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts, Hunky Bill’s and Unroutine Poutine. Menus will be viewable online ahead of the opening.

You can view drive-thru fair experience slot availability online here.

Prize Home Tickets/Tours

One of the most highly anticipated parts of the event is the PNE Prize Home, which is valued at over $2 million.

This year’s prize is a breathtaking 3,188-square-foot mountainside home that will be relocated to Pemberton, just 25 minutes from Whistler.

It features three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and it’s one of a select few that holds the distinction of being able to produce as much energy as it consumes.

It also has an open-concept dining and living room, a luxurious kitchen with top grade appliances and modern furnishings courtesy of Yaletown Interiors.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite with a soaker tub.

New to the Prize Home this year is a games room and bar, as well as a sports room for storing all outdoor gear.

The grand prize package includes a robotic lawn mower and battery-powered yard equipment. In addition, it comes with a deluxe hot tub and a two-person sauna.

Buy your Prize Home tickets during the PNE Fair Drive-Thru Experience between August 22-30.

The final day for ticket sales will be Labour Day (September 7th). Draws will take place one week later, on September 14th.

With limited park capacity, secure your booking online to take part in all the festivities of this classic summer attraction before it’s too late.

This is branded content created in partnership with the PNE. To learn more about the Pacific National Exhibition, visit them online.