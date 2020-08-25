Here’s What The New PNE Fair Drive-Thru Experience Looks Like (PHOTOS)

While many thought the PNE would be cancelled this summer, organizers found a way to keep the tradition going with A Taste of the PNE: Drive-Thru Fair Experience.

The modified event is unlike the Fair we all remember, but it still includes the iconic attractions we love experiencing every summer. As the name suggests, the event is a drive-thru experience that features:

SuperDogs Tail-Gate Party

Agriculture displays, including the barnyard animals

Dino Drive

Reverse Parade

and of course all your favourite Fair foods

Here’s what it looks like:

A Taste of the PNE: Drive-Thru Fair Experience is now on until August 30th. (closed Monday, August 24.) Tickets are limited so it’s recommended to reserve a spot for your carload, before it sells out.

Playland remains open on weekends with expanded thrill rides through Labour Day. Tickets are available for specific time slots online. You can view the availability here.

Free guided tours for the PNE Prize Home resume September 1-7. View photos of the grand prize online here.