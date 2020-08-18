With safety precautions in place, Playland has opened its doors for the summer and will now be extending its hours. So this Saturday, you can enjoy the “park in the dark” from 6-11 pm.

RELATED: Big Splash Water Park Is Reopening For The Summer

Playland opened its doors earlier this summer from 11 am-5 pm on the weekends, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. That means the park has limited rides available and has made masks mandatory while on rides or waiting for rides.

The list of rides available include more than 20 family-friendly rides and thrill rides. In addition, Playland offers Fun Dunkers mini donuts, Triple O’s burgers and milkshakes and Pizza Pizza.

And on top of that, Playland has also offered drive-through food fairs. Playland is open until September 7th.

For more Vancouver events, head to our Events section.