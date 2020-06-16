Burnaby Is Hosting a Series of Food Truck Festivals This Summer

Although many events are not happening in B.C. right now, Burnaby will still be hosting a series of food truck festivals this summer.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting events across the city, with several planned for Burnaby.

RELATED: Canucks To Welcome Fans Back To Rogers Arena With A Drive-Through Food Stop

So during every second Saturday, starting June 20th, you’ll be able to find delicious eats at The Brentwood Great Takeout series.

Here, vendors will rotate each week to offer takeout food.

Some of the food trucks you’ll get to enjoy include REEL Mac and Cheese, Rocky Point Ice Cream, The Truckin’ BBQ, Donairs Irvine and more.

Entry is free, while vendors will accept cash or contactless payment for your orders. This event will be happening until September 26th at 2150 Alpha Avenue, from 11 am-6 pm.

Meanwhile, the PNE is offering a drive-through event this weekend, bringing together ribs and a car show.

For more treats in Vancouver, check out our Food section.