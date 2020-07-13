Vancouver Outdoor Pools Are Open, But You May Be Out Of Luck

Vancouver outdoor pools are finally open to the public as of Monday, but tickets to get a spot in the water are booking up fast.

Vancouver Park Board is asking people to register for a spot at three pools, online, starting at 9:30 am each day.

But when registration opened for the first time Sunday morning, the website crashed almost immediately for 45 minutes.

Most of the time allotted for Monday is sold out across the pools, but there is still room for Tuesday. Second Beach and New Brighton pools have yet to fill up, while Kitsilano has available spots in the morning and early afternoon.

The Vancouver Park Board introduced a new system this summer, where pool users must book 90 minutes slots. For a half-hour between each slot, staff will sanitize areas around the pool. All swimmers must come in their swimwear as changing rooms will remain closed, although bathrooms will be open.

There are currently three pools open, with Maple Grove Pool welcoming people back, July 20th.

